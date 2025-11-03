ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Young Artisan Keeps Date And Palm Leaf Art Alive With His Magnificent Creations

Bhubaneswar: Satyajit Moharana (24) of Kakatpur in Puri aspires to be an entrepreneur by pursuing his passion for making decorative items from date and palm leaves.

Once items made of date and palm leaves were a rage but over the years plastic has overshadowed the art form much to the chagrin of creators like Satyajit who makes flower vases and flowers like lotus, rose and sunflower from date palm leaves. He also makes light covers and pen stands from palm leaves.

Satyajit's stall at the Odisha Culture and Art Exhibition in Bhubaneswar has been drawing huge crowd which proves the art is not dead after all. In fact, connoisseur of such art galore and the exhibition is a great medium to connect with it and its creator.