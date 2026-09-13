ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's UAE Outreach To Bring In Investments Worth Rs 2.43 Lakh Crore To State: CM

The Chief Minister said, the initiative is accelerating the economic growth of the state and creating vast employment opportunities. During the three-day visit of the Chief Minister, Industries Minister and senior government officials to the UAE from September 8 to 12, extensive discussions and discussions were held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for investments in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to UAE, Majhi said after the investments materialise, the projects will create nine lakh jobs in the state. "The UAE visit opened a new chapter in the government's industrialization drive over the last two years. After the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave' held in Bhubaneswar in January 2025, a dedicated team of the Odisha government has been continuously working to raise capital by visiting various places from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat to Singapore," he said.

Bhubaneswar: Investments worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore are expected to come into Odisha after the state's Dubai outreach, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

A total of 52 business meetings, six roundtable meetings, 46 one-to-one meetings were held with about 400 industry leaders and representatives. During the visit, a total of eight MoUs were signed and 16 investment opportunities created.

During the visit, important discussions were held with the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the International Investment Council, Abdullah bin Taq Al Marri and the Managing Director of IHC, Syed Basar Suayb. Taking forward the partnership between IHC and Adani Group on July 2, 2026, MoUs have been signed for 14 new projects in Odisha, Majhi said.

Efforts are underway to set up industries in Rayagada and Sundargarh districts for the Integrated Aluminum Project of these two companies, he said.

The Chief Minister said exchange of views was held with successful Odia entrepreneurs and Odias living in the UAE. "This will further strengthen bilateral business and cultural relations. Our efforts are on to design a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and to make the state a US $ 500 billion economy in the next 10 years. He said, employment opportunities are being created for the educated youth.

"For this, the youth are being provided with the necessary skill-training to prepare them for employment in the factories and offices to be established in the coming days. After achieving success at the initial stage, the government's next goal is to implement these investment proposals and MoUs as soon as possible and start production," Majhi said.