ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Sital Sasthi Yatra Keeps Dying Art Forms Alive

Artistes from within Odisha and others participate in the festival to showcase their regions' distinct art and culture. Every year, more than 5,000 artistes from 12 states participate in festivities across Sambalpur and other regions of western Odisha. The festival, celebrated for six days, is believed to be 300 years old.

Sambalpur : The Sital Sasthi Yatra of Odisha's Sambalpur is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival not only is culturally significant for western Odisha, but has emerged as a large platform for showcasing the region's folk art and culture. The festival is being celebrated across the region from Saturday and despite the weather, it is known as a 'winter festival'.

According to Sambalpur historian Deepak Panda, the festival is being celebrated in Sambalpur since the reign of the Chauhan dynasty. There is a spiritual belief that after the marriage of the gods, it rains and the earth becomes cold or frozen. Therefore, it is called a winter six-day festival. Thousands of artists take part in the procession of the divine bride and groom and sing and dance with abandon.

Artistes performing in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Those performing folk art, on the verge of extinction, are encouraged and invited to the festival. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, secretary of Sambalpur's Jharduapada forest winter sakthi tour, says, "The winter sakhti journey has been going on for more than 300 years. It had been providing a platform to folk artistes". He said this time some new groups of folk artists have been invited. "Every year it is our primary duty to invite artistes whose art is onthe threshold of extinction". Mishra said.

Artistes performing in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Anil Kumar Chakraborty, a peacock dance artist from Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, said, "We have come to Sambalpur for the first time. Artistes like us get to perform at the festival and also earn. At a time when everyone is focused on DJ music, our art is about to disappear. But the festival provides us a platform to showcase our art."