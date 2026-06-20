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Odisha's Sital Sasthi Yatra Keeps Dying Art Forms Alive

Artistes from within the state and outside perform at the festival and showcase their regions' culture and art form, reports Badshah Jusman Rana.

The Sital Sasthi Yatra of Odisha's Sambalpur is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival not only is culturally significant for western Odisha, but has emerged as a large platform for showcasing the region's folk art and culture. The festival is being celebrated across the region from Saturday and despite the weather, it is known as a 'winter festival'.
Artistes performing for Sital Sasthi Yatra in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Sambalpur: The Sital Sasthi Yatra of Odisha's Sambalpur is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival not only is culturally significant for western Odisha, but has emerged as a large platform for showcasing the region's folk art and culture. The festival is being celebrated across the region from Saturday and despite the weather, it is known as a 'winter festival'.

Artistes from within Odisha and others participate in the festival to showcase their regions' distinct art and culture. Every year, more than 5,000 artistes from 12 states participate in festivities across Sambalpur and other regions of western Odisha. The festival, celebrated for six days, is believed to be 300 years old.

The Sital Sasthi Yatra of Odisha's Sambalpur is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival not only is culturally significant for western Odisha, but has emerged as a large platform for showcasing the region's folk art and culture. The festival is being celebrated across the region from Saturday and despite the weather, it is known as a 'winter festival'.
Idols decked up for the divine marriage (ETV Bharat)

According to Sambalpur historian Deepak Panda, the festival is being celebrated in Sambalpur since the reign of the Chauhan dynasty. There is a spiritual belief that after the marriage of the gods, it rains and the earth becomes cold or frozen. Therefore, it is called a winter six-day festival. Thousands of artists take part in the procession of the divine bride and groom and sing and dance with abandon.

The Sital Sasthi Yatra of Odisha's Sambalpur is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival not only is culturally significant for western Odisha, but has emerged as a large platform for showcasing the region's folk art and culture. Artistes from within Odisha and others participate in the festival to showcase their regions' distinct art and culture. Every year, more than 5,000 art
Artistes performing in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Those performing folk art, on the verge of extinction, are encouraged and invited to the festival. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, secretary of Sambalpur's Jharduapada forest winter sakthi tour, says, "The winter sakhti journey has been going on for more than 300 years. It had been providing a platform to folk artistes". He said this time some new groups of folk artists have been invited. "Every year it is our primary duty to invite artistes whose art is onthe threshold of extinction". Mishra said.

sital-sasthi-yatra provides big platform to folk art; 5000 artists from 12 states participating in 300-year-old festival, art is surviving on the biggest stage In the modern era, everyone is giving importance to DJs, so our art is on the verge of extinction, says an artist. Report- Badshah Jusman Rana Sambalpur: The famous sital-sasthi-yatra of Sambalpur. Since when has this unique festival been held? This festival of the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati not only has a spiritual dimension, it is also a cultural mega event. In the midst of modernity, the sital-sasthi-yatra also has a special identity for folk art. This festival has been providing the biggest platform for almost extinct folk art, culture and artists. Be it artists from within the state or from outside the state, everyone participates in this festival every year. In other words, the winter festival is like a 'rejuvenation' for ancient art. Artists come here not just for earning a living, but to save the art of harvesting by their ancestors. Every year, more than 5,000 artists from 12 states arrive at the winter festival to showcase their art. Folk art exhibition for centuries - Sambalpur's famous six-day sital-sasthi-yatra festival l It is very old l It is celebrated with great pomp in Sambalpur for more than 300 years. According to Sambalpur historian Deepak Panda, it has been celebrated in Sambalpur since the reign of the Chauhan dynasty kings. Winter six-day festival is the festival of the marriage of the gods l The process of performing the marriage of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati in a completely human manner is called winter six-day festival. There is a spiritual belief that after the marriage of the gods, rain comes and the earth becomes cold or frozen. Therefore, it is called winter six-day festival. In this festival, thousands of artists participate in the procession of the bride and groom of the gods and perform their dance songs. Mainly, folk art and almost extinct art groups are invited in this festival. Folk art exhibitions have been held for hundreds of years. Journey to Save the Endangered Art Sanjay Kumar Mishra, secretary of Sambalpur's Jharduapada forest winter sakhthi tour, says,
Artistes performing in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Anil Kumar Chakraborty, a peacock dance artist from Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, said, "We have come to Sambalpur for the first time. Artistes like us get to perform at the festival and also earn. At a time when everyone is focused on DJ music, our art is about to disappear. But the festival provides us a platform to showcase our art."

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