Odisha's Similipal Emerges As Opium Cultivation Hotspot

Rairangpur: Similipal National Park and Tiger Reserve is home to a diverse flora and fauna which attracts tourists and wildlife lovers from across the country and abroad. But the dense forest, home to several endangered species, is also used for cultivation of opium. In fact, Similipal, of late, has emerged as a major hotspot of opium cultivation in Odisha.

The drug mafia are using the remote locations within the park to cultivate opium even as the police, Forest and Excise Departments have waged a seemingly long and tough war against the menace. Earlier this month, in a joint raid, authorities destroyed opium plants spread over 109 acres of land in Gopinathpur village within the park.

Similarly, on Sunday, the police, Forest and Excise departments raided an area under Jashipur police station and destroyed over 76,000 opium plants the value of which is estimated at around Rs 2 crores. In another location within the park, 19,500 opium cultivated at Asthwari area in ​​Gopinathpur gram panchayat under Jashipur police station. The estimated value of the contraband was Rs 1.52 crores.

Cases under Section 18 of the NDPS Act have been registered at the Jashipur police station after the raids.