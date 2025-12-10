Odisha's Puri Gets Busy For New Year, 90 Per Cent Hotels Booked In Town
The town witnesses a rush of tourists from December to February. Majority of hotels have been booked from Dec 22 to Jan 15 this year.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Puri: Lakhs of tourists rom across the country and abroad throng Puri on new year to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath and soak in the sun at its serene beach.
The new year's eve means brisk business for hotels in the town as is evident from the fact that 90 per cent of rooms have already been booked online by revellers this year.
According to the Puri Hotel Association, several tourists are disappointed at not getting a room in any of the hotel in the town. Meanwhile, hotels in the town are busy preparing for Christmas and New Year celebrations. In order to ensure that the tourists have a pleasant experience, preparations have started in major hotels for delicious buffet spread along with stage shows.
A member of the Puri Hotel Association said, 90 per cent of the hotels in the town have been booked from December 22 to January 15. On an average, non-AC rooms in lodges and hotels cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per night while while AC rooms cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.
Puri Hotel Association Joint Secretary Bibhudatta Subuddhi said the response from tourists has been encouraging this year. "It is good news for us that more tourists are visiting Puri to celebrate New Year and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. The hotel industry along with local small and big businessmen will benefit from the tourists' arrival," he said.
According to the Puri District Tourism Office, Puri has 759 small and big hotels including those in Konark and Satpada. If lodges and guest houses are taken into consideration, the number of bds available in the town remains around 40,000. While 70,000 tourists visit Puri everyday, this number goes up to more than one lakh during festival seasons.
The Puri District Tourism Office has instructed the hotels to provide decent service to the tourists and not to mistreat them. The Puri Police said strict action will be taken against those found cheating or mistreating tourists.
Puri District Tourism Officer Sarojkant Pradhan said, "Most of the hotel rooms in Puri are fully booked. We have held discussions with the hotel association on ways to ensure tourists have a pleasant experience during their stay in the town".
Puri witnesses a huge rush of tourists from November to February as the weather during the months remains pleasant in the town. Tourists visit the beach after darshan of Lord Jagannath and the majority of them also visit Konark Sun Temple and the Chilika Lake .
Since hotel rooms nowadays are being booked online, the police have advised tourists to remain aware of cyber fraud. Police said cyber fraudsters open various fake hotel websites and advertise online for booking of rooms at low prices.
The owners of hotels in the town have advised the tourists from booking rooms from fake websites. "They should book rooms only from well-known travel websites or call the hotel authorities and pay to the hotel account", the owners said.
A hotel manager Shrimant Kumar Dash said tourists must check all details carefully before making bookings online. "I request all hotel and lodge owners not to take advantage of the tourist season and charge high room rates. Tourists are our guests. We should not cheat them," he said.
Puri SP Prateek Singh said, security has been enhances at the Shri Jagannath Temple, beaches and various tourist destinations of Puri for the New Year. "Emphasis is being laid on safety of tourists. Hotels have been instructed to give rooms to those who present the correct identity documents at the time of checking-in," he said.