ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Puri Gets Busy For New Year, 90 Per Cent Hotels Booked In Town

Puri: Lakhs of tourists rom across the country and abroad throng Puri on new year to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath and soak in the sun at its serene beach.

The new year's eve means brisk business for hotels in the town as is evident from the fact that 90 per cent of rooms have already been booked online by revellers this year.

According to the Puri Hotel Association, several tourists are disappointed at not getting a room in any of the hotel in the town. Meanwhile, hotels in the town are busy preparing for Christmas and New Year celebrations. In order to ensure that the tourists have a pleasant experience, preparations have started in major hotels for delicious buffet spread along with stage shows.

A member of the Puri Hotel Association said, 90 per cent of the hotels in the town have been booked from December 22 to January 15. On an average, non-AC rooms in lodges and hotels cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per night while while AC rooms cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.

Puri Hotel Association Joint Secretary Bibhudatta Subuddhi said the response from tourists has been encouraging this year. "It is good news for us that more tourists are visiting Puri to celebrate New Year and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. The hotel industry along with local small and big businessmen will benefit from the tourists' arrival," he said.

The Grand Road in Puri (ETV Bharat)

According to the Puri District Tourism Office, Puri has 759 small and big hotels including those in Konark and Satpada. If lodges and guest houses are taken into consideration, the number of bds available in the town remains around 40,000. While 70,000 tourists visit Puri everyday, this number goes up to more than one lakh during festival seasons.