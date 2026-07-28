ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Prasuci Panda Wins Miss Teen Universe 2026 Title, Returns Home To A 'Shero's' Welcome

Berhampur: Odisha’s Prasuci Panda has scripted a proud moment for the state and the country by winning the Miss Teen Universe 2026 title, outperforming contestants from across the globe at the international beauty pageant. Her victory has triggered celebrations in Odisha, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters.

After being crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2026 on July 20, Prasuci (16) returned to her home state on Sunday (July 27). Following a grand reception in Bhubaneswar, she arrived in her hometown Berhampur, where family members, well-wishers and admirers gave her a warm welcome.

Prasuci with her family after returning with the crown (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the teenager described representing India on the international stage as both an honour and a responsibility. Reflecting on her achievement, Prasuci said, “Winning the Miss Teen Universe India 2026 title was an incredibly emotional moment for me. During the National Costume round, I proudly represented Odisha. I am extremely happy. Representing India at the international level is both an honour and a great responsibility.”

Explaining the details of the pageant held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the beauty queen, currently in Class XI at De Paul School, Berhampur, said it was through a normal Google search that she came across an advertisement about the contest. With her father’s support, she applied and underwent several online tests, starting from question-and-answer rounds to the ramp walk. Prasuci was one of the 37 participants chosen.

For the contest, she went to Jaipur and took part in all 23 rounds of the competition from July 11. At the grand finale on July 19, she beat all the contestants to emerge the winner besides winning two more titles - Best National Costume and Ms Beautiful Smile.