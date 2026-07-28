Odisha's Prasuci Panda Wins Miss Teen Universe 2026 Title, Returns Home To A 'Shero's' Welcome
Prasuci who returned home to Berhampur speaks to ETV Bharat about her pledge to give her best while representing India globally, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Berhampur: Odisha’s Prasuci Panda has scripted a proud moment for the state and the country by winning the Miss Teen Universe 2026 title, outperforming contestants from across the globe at the international beauty pageant. Her victory has triggered celebrations in Odisha, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters.
After being crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2026 on July 20, Prasuci (16) returned to her home state on Sunday (July 27). Following a grand reception in Bhubaneswar, she arrived in her hometown Berhampur, where family members, well-wishers and admirers gave her a warm welcome.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the teenager described representing India on the international stage as both an honour and a responsibility. Reflecting on her achievement, Prasuci said, “Winning the Miss Teen Universe India 2026 title was an incredibly emotional moment for me. During the National Costume round, I proudly represented Odisha. I am extremely happy. Representing India at the international level is both an honour and a great responsibility.”
Explaining the details of the pageant held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the beauty queen, currently in Class XI at De Paul School, Berhampur, said it was through a normal Google search that she came across an advertisement about the contest. With her father’s support, she applied and underwent several online tests, starting from question-and-answer rounds to the ramp walk. Prasuci was one of the 37 participants chosen.
For the contest, she went to Jaipur and took part in all 23 rounds of the competition from July 11. At the grand finale on July 19, she beat all the contestants to emerge the winner besides winning two more titles - Best National Costume and Ms Beautiful Smile.
“I know I must work even harder to make my parents, my state Odisha and my country proud. Representing India has always been my dream and I will dedicate myself wholeheartedly to bringing more crowns home for my country. I am grateful for the immense love and support I have received from the people of India, my family and my friends.”
Winning the crown has also become a moment of pride for her family.
Expressing their happiness, Prasuci’s parents, father Dharanidhar Panda and mother Swapna Rani, said, “Today, people recognise us because of our daughter and that is a matter of pride for us. We thank the people of Odisha and Berhampur for their constant support.” They explained how the journey was challenging for both Prasuci and the family. “We are delighted that she has achieved this success through her hard work. We are confident she will continue to work harder and bring more laurels to the country,” they said. The family resides in Hillpatna, Berhampur.
Following her victory as Miss Teen Universe India 2026, Prasuci is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Teen Universe International pageant next year, regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious beauty competitions for teenagers.
“It was sheer dedication and consistent hard work that I could establish myself as a promising young model,” said Prasuci, who aims to become an entrepreneur in the long run.
Having made a professional runway debut in 2026, she is determined and confident that with perseverance and hard work she can win more titles and successfully campaign for her country on the global stage.
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