ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Para Athlete Kavita Dalai Excels In Swimming But Govt Aid Remains Out Of Reach

Bhubaneswar: It all started from a village pond where Kavita Dalai learnt to swim, more out of necessity than a sport. The struggles of Kavita's childhood, multiplied by her disability, made her a national level swimmer.

A resident of Ganjam, Kavita has been making Odisha proud with her performances at the national level swimming competitions. Kavita was born in Giriya village of Hinjilicut block in ​​Ganjam district. The youngest daughter of Swaraj Dalai and Nrmada, Kavita (28) was infected with polio when she was one year old.

While her birth brought joy to her parents, her disability came as a shock. But she managed to study till Class X despite her family's humble existence and limited means. Swaraj sustains his family with farming and other casual jobs. She dropped out of school and moved to Bhubaneswar in 2019 where she took up a job at a textile company.

Kavita Dalai poses with a handball (ETV Bharat)

But the society was not kind as relatives and acquaintances back home doubted Kavita's intentions when she left her village. But she found her passion in swimming from one of her brothers, Rinku.

Aware that her strength lied in swimming, she practiced the sport along with handball at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in 2023. Since sports came naturally to her, she excelled in both handball and swimming but the latter got her numerous medals and recognition. She has won nine medals in swimming at the national level and one at state.