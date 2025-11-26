Odisha's Para Athlete Kavita Dalai Excels In Swimming But Govt Aid Remains Out Of Reach
Kavita Dalai has won numerous medals in national and state level contests. She aspires to play at international meets but needs govt support.
Bhubaneswar: It all started from a village pond where Kavita Dalai learnt to swim, more out of necessity than a sport. The struggles of Kavita's childhood, multiplied by her disability, made her a national level swimmer.
A resident of Ganjam, Kavita has been making Odisha proud with her performances at the national level swimming competitions. Kavita was born in Giriya village of Hinjilicut block in Ganjam district. The youngest daughter of Swaraj Dalai and Nrmada, Kavita (28) was infected with polio when she was one year old.
While her birth brought joy to her parents, her disability came as a shock. But she managed to study till Class X despite her family's humble existence and limited means. Swaraj sustains his family with farming and other casual jobs. She dropped out of school and moved to Bhubaneswar in 2019 where she took up a job at a textile company.
But the society was not kind as relatives and acquaintances back home doubted Kavita's intentions when she left her village. But she found her passion in swimming from one of her brothers, Rinku.
Aware that her strength lied in swimming, she practiced the sport along with handball at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in 2023. Since sports came naturally to her, she excelled in both handball and swimming but the latter got her numerous medals and recognition. She has won nine medals in swimming at the national level and one at state.
This apart, she won three silver medals Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in 2023-24, a silver and a silver and a bronze in Goa in 2024, one gold and two silvers in Telangana's Hyderabad.
The move from a non-descript village to Bhubaneswar was not easy for Kavita. She got a job at a textile company which helped her make ends meet. What worked in her favour was the training sessions at the state capital's Kalinga Stadium were free of cost.
Kavita, like any other athlete, now aspires to bring laurels to the country by competing in international events. She works 8 to 10 hours a day at the company and some financial help comes from the medals she keeps winning. Kavita also gets allowance for the differently-abled but it is not enough to avail better training to face world-class swimmers.
"I am disabled but there are others whose lives are tougher than mine. I keep my morale high and struggle so that others get inspired by my journey," said Kavita.
Kavita's brother Rinku too is a paralympian and has been a source of inspiration for her. But despite the sweat and toil, her acquaintances and family back home are not aware of what she does for a living.
Meanwhile, Kavita's relative Tapan Kumar Das said meagre financial incentives by he government makes it tough for athletes like Kavita to compete at the international level. "Kavita has moved forward with a lot of struggle. The goal she has set, to play at international level will come true if she gets the support, either from the government or from some corporate house," he said.
