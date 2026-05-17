Odisha's 'Men In Khaki' Accused Of Lack Of Integrity As State Grapples With Deteriorating Law And Order
Cases of police's apathy, arrogance and high-handedness reported in the last few days is eroding public trust on the men in uniform, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The law and order situation in Odisha has been a cause of concern for the last few months. Even as crimes are on the rise, lax policing is being blamed for the state of affairs.
Recently, some such incidents have raised questions about the performance and credibility of the police. It is alleged that in some parts of the state, the police are hand in glove with the ganja mafia while in some cases, lapses in investigation have resulted in innocent people languishing behind bars for days.
In the last 15 days, several such incidents have come to fore. In Kendrapara, police arrested a man whose name was not even mentioned in the warrant. The incident occurred in Sarang village under Sadar police station of the district where a police team went to arrest Hrishikesh, son of Madhusudan Pradhan, for his alleged involvement in a crime. However, instead of arresting Madhusudan's son, the team nabbed Hrishikesh, son of Prafulla Pradhan.
After 12 hours, the police realized the mistake and let him go. However, it was too late as the wrong confinement took a toll on the marriage of Prafulla's son.
Similarly, in the murder of one Ajit Sahu in Odgaon Kardalibandh village of Nayagarh district, police picked up an innocent person. In the complaint filed by Ajit's father at Sadashiv police station, Sridhar Sahu's name was mentioned as an accused. However, during the investigation, it was found that Sridhar was not involved in the murder.
However, police held a press conference with the accused including Sridhar with their faces covered. However, in typical Bollywood style, Sridhar removed the cloth from his face and told the mediapersons that he was innocent much to the embarrassment of the police. Later, Sridhar too was released.
Yet another instance pertains to an officer posted at Jharband police station who was suspended for being hand in glove with ganja mafia. The officer, Shakru Majhi was suspended by the DGP based on a complaint filed with the Bargarh SP on April 6 that Madhi had not been acting against the ganja mafia but was instead shielding them.
The SP suspended three officers, including an ASI. However, after a departmental investigation, the DGP suspended Madhi after ample evidence was found against him.
In another instance, SDPO Santosh Jena, was suspended for not paying for gold ornaments in Ganjam. It was found that Jena had been to a jewellery shop in Aska where he did not pay up after buying some ornaments. The shopkeeper complained to the DGP and the Chief Minister following which Jena was suspended.
Besides, the DGP has ordered an investigation against DSP Vivekananda Swain posted in Ganjam district. It was alleged that Swain had not posted out of Ganjam for the last 16 years and had amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
After a public figure complained to the Chief Minister in this regard, the Home department was informed. The department has ordered an investigation.
This apart, the name of an ADG ranked officer has cropped in the murder of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in Bhubaneswar's Balianta. Including Soumya, eight other police personnel were engaged in personal work at the ADG's house.
However, a few months ago, Soumya had a dispute with the ADG. After this, it is alleged that the Cuttack GRP SP office stopped Soumya's salary at the behest of the ADG concerned.
Senior lawyer Niranjan Kanungo said the arrogance of the men in khaki is a major cause of concern. "The Chief Minister had asked the police to reach out to people and win their trust. However, police personnel do not care about people," he said.
Former police officer Ameresh Panda said, "People come to the police station when they are in trouble. People have high expectations from the police. But when police personnel misbehave and ask for bribes, the common people dejected and lose their trust in those who are supposed to uphold the law." He said police personnel must be impartial and work for the people for which they entered the service.
Also Read
Odisha Custodial Death: 3 Police Personnel Suspended After Arrested Youth Found Dead In Dabugaon PS