ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's 'Men In Khaki' Accused Of Lack Of Integrity As State Grapples With Deteriorating Law And Order

Bhubaneswar: The law and order situation in Odisha has been a cause of concern for the last few months. Even as crimes are on the rise, lax policing is being blamed for the state of affairs.

Recently, some such incidents have raised questions about the performance and credibility of the police. It is alleged that in some parts of the state, the police are hand in glove with the ganja mafia while in some cases, lapses in investigation have resulted in innocent people languishing behind bars for days.

In the last 15 days, several such incidents have come to fore. In Kendrapara, police arrested a man whose name was not even mentioned in the warrant. The incident occurred in Sarang village under Sadar police station of the district where a police team went to arrest Hrishikesh, son of Madhusudan Pradhan, for his alleged involvement in a crime. However, instead of arresting Madhusudan's son, the team nabbed Hrishikesh, son of Prafulla Pradhan.

After 12 hours, the police realized the mistake and let him go. However, it was too late as the wrong confinement took a toll on the marriage of Prafulla's son.

Similarly, in the murder of one Ajit Sahu in Odgaon Kardalibandh village of Nayagarh district, police picked up an innocent person. In the complaint filed by Ajit's father at Sadashiv police station, Sridhar Sahu's name was mentioned as an accused. However, during the investigation, it was found that Sridhar was not involved in the murder.

However, police held a press conference with the accused including Sridhar with their faces covered. However, in typical Bollywood style, Sridhar removed the cloth from his face and told the mediapersons that he was innocent much to the embarrassment of the police. Later, Sridhar too was released.

Yet another instance pertains to an officer posted at Jharband police station who was suspended for being hand in glove with ganja mafia. The officer, Shakru Majhi was suspended by the DGP based on a complaint filed with the Bargarh SP on April 6 that Madhi had not been acting against the ganja mafia but was instead shielding them.

The SP suspended three officers, including an ASI. However, after a departmental investigation, the DGP suspended Madhi after ample evidence was found against him.