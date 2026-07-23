Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Kudu Duck Holds Potential For Livestock Farmers Who Await Loan Benefits, Incentives
Kudu duck received national recognition in 2026 after years of research that highlighted its low-cost rearing and unique characteristics, reports Bikash Kumar Das
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Prospects of prosperity have risen for for the state’s farmers, livestock research and innovation sector following national recognition to ‘Kudu duck’ of Mayurbhanj in January 2026 after years of research. The recognition is not only an achievement for an indigenous duck breed but also highlights Odisha’s efforts in research, conservation and innovation in animal husbandry. However, scientists researching on duck breeds feel loan benefit and incentives could prove gamechangers for the farmers.
The Mayurbhanj Kudu duck is a distinct indigenous breed that is small in size but unique in its characteristics. It can lay around 140 to 150 eggs a year and has the ability to brood its own eggs and hatch ducklings.
The breed can forage for food on its own in ponds, water bodies and paddy fields, significantly reducing the cost of rearing. It is also believed to be less affected by several infectious diseases, including bird flu, compared to many other poultry breeds.
Compared to poultry farming, duck rearing requires lower investment and less care, while offering the potential for good returns.
Odisha being home to the country’s only dedicated duck research centre in Bhubaneswar, its scientists are currently busy conducting research on four indigenous duck breeds. Ducklings developed at the centre and improved technologies are reaching several states, including West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
The primary objectives of the research are to conserve indigenous duck breeds, improve their production potential and increase farmers’ incomes.
Duck research in Odisha began in 1992 at Choudwar. The facility was shifted to Bhubaneswar in 1998, while comprehensive research activities began in 2003. Scientists have since been conducting continuous research on duck conservation, egg production, body-weight gain, disease resistance and reproductive capacity. Efforts are also underway to improve the hatching rate of duck eggs.
Ahead of the national recognition, research on the breed began in 2024 and covered 18 blocks of Mayurbhanj district and subdivision, involving around 300 farmers paving way for farmers and scientists doing innovation in animal husbandry.
The Kudu duck has several distinctive characteristics. Despite its small size, it can lay eggs and hatch its own ducklings. A ring-like white marking around its neck and a mosaic pattern on its body are among its identifying features. Several infectious diseases commonly seen in poultry are reported less frequently in this duck breed, resulting in lower treatment costs.
The breed can also forage for food in ponds, water bodies and paddy fields. Snails, mussels and other aquatic organisms are among its preferred food sources, further reducing the cost of rearing.
According to scientist Subrat Kumar Bhanja, the breed can lay approximately 140 to 150 eggs annually. “This breed can lay around 140 to 150 eggs a year. In the future, our objective is to further improve its body weight and egg production capacity through research,” Bhanja said.
The scientist also said that the breed is currently found in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore, as well as in coastal districts like Kendrapara, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.
“Indigenous duck rearing is more convenient and profitable compared to poultry farming. A farmer can earn a good income through regular duck rearing,” Bhanja said.
However, he expressed anguish that there is still no dedicated loan facility for duck farming. "Government loans and incentives could help duck farming emerge as a major livelihood opportunity in Odisha," he stated.
Researchers have now turned their attention to indigenous ducks found in Odisha’s coastal regions. They are also finding out the characteristics and food-use potential of these ducks.
“These ducks are mainly found in areas like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Kendrapara. We are now conducting research on them and will soon apply for national recognition,” Bhanja said.
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