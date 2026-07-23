ETV Bharat / state

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Kudu Duck Holds Potential For Livestock Farmers Who Await Loan Benefits, Incentives

Bhubaneswar: Prospects of prosperity have risen for for the state’s farmers, livestock research and innovation sector following national recognition to ‘Kudu duck’ of Mayurbhanj in January 2026 after years of research. The recognition is not only an achievement for an indigenous duck breed but also highlights Odisha’s efforts in research, conservation and innovation in animal husbandry. However, scientists researching on duck breeds feel loan benefit and incentives could prove gamechangers for the farmers.

The Mayurbhanj Kudu duck is a distinct indigenous breed that is small in size but unique in its characteristics. It can lay around 140 to 150 eggs a year and has the ability to brood its own eggs and hatch ducklings.

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Kudu Duck Holds Potential For Livestock Farmers Who Await Loan Benefits, Incentives (ETV Bharat)

The breed can forage for food on its own in ponds, water bodies and paddy fields, significantly reducing the cost of rearing. It is also believed to be less affected by several infectious diseases, including bird flu, compared to many other poultry breeds.

Compared to poultry farming, duck rearing requires lower investment and less care, while offering the potential for good returns.

Odisha being home to the country’s only dedicated duck research centre in Bhubaneswar, its scientists are currently busy conducting research on four indigenous duck breeds. Ducklings developed at the centre and improved technologies are reaching several states, including West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The primary objectives of the research are to conserve indigenous duck breeds, improve their production potential and increase farmers’ incomes.

Duck research in Odisha began in 1992 at Choudwar. The facility was shifted to Bhubaneswar in 1998, while comprehensive research activities began in 2003. Scientists have since been conducting continuous research on duck conservation, egg production, body-weight gain, disease resistance and reproductive capacity. Efforts are also underway to improve the hatching rate of duck eggs.