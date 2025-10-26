Odisha's 'Kesha Rani' Brings Smiles On Cancer Patients' Faces
Harapriya Nayak, the first hair donor of Odisha, has been collecting hair and giving wigs to cancer patients for the last several years.
By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: Loss of hair can be traumatising for cancer patients, especially women. For some women, it is even more painful than the treatment.
Having witnessed the pain from close quarters, Harapriya Nayak (34) of Gengutia village in Khaira block of Balasore district, has been collecting hair from donors to make wigs for cancer patients. Fondly known as 'Kesha rani' (Hair Queen), she is the first hair donor of Odisha.
Cancer patients lose their hair due to chemotherapy and several fall prey to mental depression. Doctors often advise patients to use wigs. While most people hesitate to part with their hair, there are some who do so, just to boost the morale of cancer patients. Harapriya is one of the handful who have taken it upon themselves to do something for people undergoing the worst phase of their lives.
"A relative of mine underwent chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer. She lost all her hair due to the procedure. She would hesitate to go out and even if she did, she would cover her head with a cloth. When she went out, people would stare at her, which was very painful. I have seen the pain of cancer patients closely. That is when I decided to do something for them," said Harapriya.
Snehalata Lenka, a cancer survivor from Bhubaneswar, said, "Beauty of a woman is incomplete without her hair. When a cancer patient loses all her hair, she becomes mentally traumatized. She loses the self-confidence she had".
Snehalata said she was devastated when she lost her hair due to chemotherapy. However, Harapriya's institution gave her a wig which she uses to look as before.
Harapriya started her journey of helping the patients alone but then her family also came to her support. She donated her hair for the first time on December 26, 2021 to Sarita Mishra of Bhadrak who was undergoing treatment for cancer at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.
Harapriya has since donated her hair six to seven time. She also collects hair from selfless individuals like herself to make wigs which she distributes among cancer patients.
By creating awareness among people, she has collected hair from around 400 people and made and distributed wigs among 50. In 2022, she collected hair from 22 donors and made and distributed wigs to seven patients. In 2023, over 150 people donated hair and the wigs were distributed among 15 patients.
In 2024, around 180 people donated their hair and the wigs were distributed among 20 patients. Harapriya's institution has seen a steady increase of donors over the years with people realising that the gesture can make a major difference in the lives of cancer patients.
Harapriya's father Niranjan Nayak is a farmer and her mother Ramamani a housewife. This third child of her parents, she completed her school and college education in Balasore before moving to Bhubaneswar to 2013 to pursue Master in Social Work.
Harapriya chose the path as she desired to engage in social service just like her father, a religious man who believes in humanity and serving people. While doing MSW, Harapriya started a social organization called Social Organization Professional Volunteer Action with six to seven friends.
SOPVA started by planting saplings. It then collected leftover food from feats organised during festivals and distributed among the poor residing in slums, railway stations, and bus stands. The organization also continued to collect and distribute clothes.
However, Harapriya's life and perspective towards life changed when her aunt was diagnosed with cancer. Apart from wigs, she also created awareness among women on the use of sanitary napkins. She believes use of plastic sanitary napkins causes cancer. She created public awareness on the use of cloth sanitary napkins.
After completing her studies, Harapriya started working as a contractual employee in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. In 2019, she married Amarnath Jena of Kusumati at Jatni area of Khordha district.
Harapriya's sister-in-law Chinmayee Mangaraj expressed interest in donating hair to cancer patients. Chinmayee sought the help of Harapriya in this regard who took six months to find the right place for her to donate hair. Since there was no such place in Odisha, Chinmayee and Harapriya contacted an institution in Mumbai and donated hair.
Chinmayee advised Harapriya to do more work in the area. Harapriya said, "The 'give hair if you have it, take hair if you don't have' programme was started on my sister-in-law's suggestion on December 26, 2021. SOPVA functions in Odisha and Jharkhand. The organization's workers collecting hair from healthy people. Over 130 women, 10 men, and six students from various districts donate hair to SOPVA regularly".
The length of the hair collected must be at least 12 inches. "We send the hair to a company in Hyderabad which makes wigs and gives them back to us," she said, adding patients can get a wig within two weeks.
Social worker and hair donor Pramila Singh said, "The state's first hair donor Harapriya Nayak inspired me to donate my hair. By donating my hair, I tried to put a smile on the faces of cancer patients." Another hair donor, Bismita Jena, said, "I donated my hair in honor of my father. The trust is making wigs from our hair and giving them to cancer patients. This is a great initiative. I will continue to put a smile on the faces of cancer patients".
