Odisha's 'Kesha Rani' Brings Smiles On Cancer Patients' Faces

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Loss of hair can be traumatising for cancer patients, especially women. For some women, it is even more painful than the treatment.

Having witnessed the pain from close quarters, Harapriya Nayak (34) of Gengutia village in Khaira block of Balasore district, has been collecting hair from donors to make wigs for cancer patients. Fondly known as 'Kesha rani' (Hair Queen), she is the first hair donor of Odisha.

Cancer patients lose their hair due to chemotherapy and several fall prey to mental depression. Doctors often advise patients to use wigs. While most people hesitate to part with their hair, there are some who do so, just to boost the morale of cancer patients. Harapriya is one of the handful who have taken it upon themselves to do something for people undergoing the worst phase of their lives.

Harapriya Nayak with ETV Bharat reporter Bhawani Sankar Das at the ETV Bharat Bhubaneswar office (ETV Bharat)

"A relative of mine underwent chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer. She lost all her hair due to the procedure. She would hesitate to go out and even if she did, she would cover her head with a cloth. When she went out, people would stare at her, which was very painful. I have seen the pain of cancer patients closely. That is when I decided to do something for them," said Harapriya.

Snehalata Lenka, a cancer survivor from Bhubaneswar, said, "Beauty of a woman is incomplete without her hair. When a cancer patient loses all her hair, she becomes mentally traumatized. She loses the self-confidence she had".

Snehalata said she was devastated when she lost her hair due to chemotherapy. However, Harapriya's institution gave her a wig which she uses to look as before.

A youth who donated his hair to SOPVA (ETV Bharat)

Harapriya started her journey of helping the patients alone but then her family also came to her support. She donated her hair for the first time on December 26, 2021 to Sarita Mishra of Bhadrak who was undergoing treatment for cancer at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.