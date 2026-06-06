ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Karuna Silk: A Non-Violent Way To Dress The Trinity In Puri's Srimandir

Khurda: The idol of Lord Jagannath is decorated with a variety of clothing prominent among which are those made of 'karuna silk'.

Karuna silk is an innovative, cruelty-free fabric from Odisha that is extracted without harming silkworms. Unlike traditional methods that boil the cocoons, it allows silkworms to mature and fly away as butterflies before the empty cocoons are collected for spinning. Silk is usually obtained by boiling 10,000 cocoons which also kills the silkworms. However, karuna silk, introduced almost three years back, is obtained from cocoons only after the silkworms mature and fly away as butterflies.

Lord Jagannath's 'Geeta Gobinda Pata' is made of karuna silk. Ramesh Das, a weaver said he has been serving the Lord for the last 30 years. “Earlier, silk was made by boiling the cocoon with the silkworms. Karuna silk ensured that the silkworms were not harmed. Although it costs more, it is more humane," he said.

Traditional silk production requires boiling the cocoon in which requires more fuel and energy. On the other hand, karuna silk requires less fuel and energy and it is also organic. Many karuna silk producers in Odisha follow natural and traditional methods which require fewer chemicals, reducing the impact on soil, water and environment.

This apart, since karuna silk is a handloom and long-lasting product, it promotes the concept of "Buy less, buy better, use longer". It has also been supporting the rural economy and a case in point is Rautpada village in Begunia block of Khurda district which has been supplying clothes for the Trinity at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for the last 33 years.