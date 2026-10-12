ETV Bharat / state

Researchers From Sambalpur's GMU Collect Fragile Palm-Leaf Manuscripts Before Their Knowledge Is Lost

Sambalpur: Some have become too fragile to handle without care. Others have been immersed in rivers by people unaware of their historical value. Across villages in western Odisha, old palm-leaf manuscripts face the risk of disappearing, taking with them writings that generations once preserved.

Researchers at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Sambalpur are visiting these villages to locate and collect the manuscripts before more are lost. Through its Heritage Club, the university has begun surveying, documenting and conserving the texts, with plans to scan them and study the knowledge recorded on their leaves.

Atul Kumar Pradhan of the university’s History Department (ETV Bharat)

“These manuscripts are not merely old records. They are an invaluable repository of India’s knowledge traditions,” said Atul Kumar Pradhan of the university’s History Department, who is leading the initiative. Their contents, he explained, range from literature, philosophy and religion to medicine, astronomy, mathematics, agriculture, history and social customs.

Yet many manuscripts kept in remote villages have deteriorated because of inadequate care. Pradhan said the team had also encountered instances of people immersing them in rivers, unaware of what would be lost along with the leaves.

“We are collecting manuscripts from different places in Bargarh, Sambalpur and Subarnapur districts. So far, the largest number has come from the Bhatli block of Bargarh district. Many are in very poor condition,” he said.

The work begins with treating the fragile originals. According to Pradhan, the collected manuscripts are being cleaned and strengthened using chemical treatments. Scanning will follow, alongside efforts to read and understand their contents. The originals will then be preserved at the university.

Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

“We want to recover the knowledge contained in these manuscripts and preserve them for the future,” he said.

Initiated under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Professor Byomakesh Tripathy, the Heritage Club’s survey has taken researchers Sambit Mesua and Chudamani Rana to remote parts of western Odisha. Manuscripts have been collected and documented from areas including Bargarh, Sonepur and Rairakhol.