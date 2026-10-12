Researchers From Sambalpur's GMU Collect Fragile Palm-Leaf Manuscripts Before Their Knowledge Is Lost
Odisha researchers are collecting fragile palm-leaf manuscripts across western Odisha, with plans to conserve, study and digitise traditional knowledge, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Sambalpur: Some have become too fragile to handle without care. Others have been immersed in rivers by people unaware of their historical value. Across villages in western Odisha, old palm-leaf manuscripts face the risk of disappearing, taking with them writings that generations once preserved.
Researchers at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Sambalpur are visiting these villages to locate and collect the manuscripts before more are lost. Through its Heritage Club, the university has begun surveying, documenting and conserving the texts, with plans to scan them and study the knowledge recorded on their leaves.
“These manuscripts are not merely old records. They are an invaluable repository of India’s knowledge traditions,” said Atul Kumar Pradhan of the university’s History Department, who is leading the initiative. Their contents, he explained, range from literature, philosophy and religion to medicine, astronomy, mathematics, agriculture, history and social customs.
Yet many manuscripts kept in remote villages have deteriorated because of inadequate care. Pradhan said the team had also encountered instances of people immersing them in rivers, unaware of what would be lost along with the leaves.
“We are collecting manuscripts from different places in Bargarh, Sambalpur and Subarnapur districts. So far, the largest number has come from the Bhatli block of Bargarh district. Many are in very poor condition,” he said.
The work begins with treating the fragile originals. According to Pradhan, the collected manuscripts are being cleaned and strengthened using chemical treatments. Scanning will follow, alongside efforts to read and understand their contents. The originals will then be preserved at the university.
“We want to recover the knowledge contained in these manuscripts and preserve them for the future,” he said.
Initiated under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Professor Byomakesh Tripathy, the Heritage Club’s survey has taken researchers Sambit Mesua and Chudamani Rana to remote parts of western Odisha. Manuscripts have been collected and documented from areas including Bargarh, Sonepur and Rairakhol.
The village visits also involve conversations with the people who hold these texts. Researchers explain their historical importance and encourage families either to preserve them carefully or hand them over for conservation. Building that awareness is an essential part of the effort, particularly where manuscripts have survived without anyone studying their contents.
For the students involved, the work offers an opportunity to examine material beyond classroom texts. Ananya Prapti Hota, a postgraduate History student, said the manuscripts contain much more than mythological narratives.
“They have considerable historical importance. Along with religious stories, they contain writings on traditional medicine, the lives of kings, songs and poetry,” she said.
PhD scholar Deben Kumar Bhoi described what the team had found during a recent visit to Dunguripali in Subarnapur district.
“We brought back some manuscripts containing narratives about Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. We also noticed references to medicinal plants,” he said. The team is continuing its visits to different districts to locate more such material.
The collected manuscripts have been reviewed by Vice-Chancellor Tripathy, Registrar Sanat Kumar Nayak, Professor Anjali Tripathy and Professor Monalisa Mahapatra. University authorities have commended the Heritage Club’s work and plan to support the conservation, detailed study and digitisation of the collection so that future researchers can access it more easily.
The university describes the initiative as aligned with the national vision of ‘Gyan Bharatam’ to preserve and promote India’s manuscript heritage. In western Odisha, that effort begins with finding the surviving texts, persuading their custodians of their worth and ensuring that another fragile leaf does not disappear before its contents can be read.
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