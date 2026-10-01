Odisha's Geologists And Scientists Shine As ONGC Discovers Natural Gas Reserves In Mahanadi Basin
ONGC has been conducting exploration in the Mahanadi offshore basin based on state-of-the-art technology, geological data, and geoscientific analysis, reports Bhwani Sankar Das.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered natural gas reserves in a well drilled approximately 43 kilometres out at sea from the Konark coast in Odisha's Puri.
It is hoped that the discovery could transform Odisha into a key energy hub of Eastern India. Young scientists and geologists from the state contributed to the exploration, which was undertaken as part of ‘Samudra Manthan’.
The ones who played a major role in the exploration are geologists Vivekananda Barik from Keonjhar, Anil Kumar Badhai from Jharsuguda, and Soumyakanta Pradhan from Keonjhar. The Mahanadi Basin lies approximately 43 kilometres off the coast of Odisha. The three geologists worked alongside scientists and technical experts from various parts of the country on the mission. Apart from the geologists, the team included drilling engineers Anubhav Ojha, Raunak Arora, and Manjit Kumar; chemist Utsav Ghosh and production engineers Chandrakanti Mahawar and Ankit Choudhary. Pradhan, an ONGC employee had been part of the team for a brief period
Barik, a key figure behind the success of the mision, is the eldest son of Surendra Barik and Nirupama Barik from Handibhanga village in Keonjhar district. He completed his matriculation from Police High School in Keonjhar town. After completing his Plus 2 (Class XII) from Sri Aurobindo College in Cuttack, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Geology at Dharanidhar College, Keonjhar.
Subsequently, he completed his higher education from IIT Dhanbad. He is currently working as a senior geoscientist at ONGC. Vivekananda played a vital role in accomplishing complex tasks such as understanding the subsurface geological structure of the seabed, analyzing geological data, and identifying hydrocarbon potential. Suresh said Barik is posted at the Mumbai branch of ONGC and was in charge of gas exploration operations in the Mahanadi offshore basin.
Badhai, a native of Jharsuguda, was also a vital part of the ONGC initiative. He hails from Hirma village, located approximately 10 kilometres from Jharsuguda town, and is the son of Sundar Badhai. After completing his early education at Sainik School, he graduated from Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.
He subsequently pursued studies in Geology at IIT Dhanbad and later became associated with IIT Kharagpur for further research. He went on to join ONGC as a geologist. Badhai is part of a team engaged in critical research linked to the nation's energy and fuel security.
'The significant gas discovery by ONGC in the Mahanadi offshore basin is a matter of pride for us all. The initiative was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Government of India's 'Samudra Manthan' campaign," he said.
Badhai said the success if the mission is the result of the tireless day-and-night efforts of skilled professionals—including geoscientists and experts from drilling, production, and other departments—hailing from various parts of India.
"This is not the achievement of a single person or institution, but the result of the dedication of individuals hailing from diverse locations," said Badhai. His father, Sundar said, "We are all delighted with the success of this project. I am proud that my son has contributed to the nation. I extend my thanks to everyone."
ONGC has been conducting exploration in the Mahanadi offshore basin based on state-of-the-art technology, geological data, and geoscientific analysis. On July 25 this year, the drilling of the first well of this deep water campaign began. The target depth of the well was 1,623 metres. After long research and data analysis, gas bearing zone between 1,441 and 1,452 metres was identified.
Gas flow started after the well was perforated on September 18. According to ONGC, the well has seen encouraging gas flow and stable reservoir pressure. The discovery of gas in the Mahanadi Basin has further intensified discussions regarding Odisha's offshore hydrocarbon potential.
The well is located approximately 43 kilometers off the Konark coast. If, following further assessment, the find proves to be commercially viable, there is also talk of developing it by utilizing infrastructure shared with other offshore discoveries. However, the immediate next steps involve further evaluation, estimation of reserve volumes, and testing for commercial viability.
Should it prove suitable for commercial production, the impact on Odisha could be significant across various levels as a new source of domestic natural gas could emerge for the state's power, chemical, steel, petrochemical, and industrial sectors.
The development of the region's offshore gas resources, alongside the infrastructure at Paradip and other coastal areas, could further strengthen Odisha's position as a key energy hub in Eastern India in the future. According to geologists, this subsurface discovery signifies more than just finding gas in a single well; it offers a promising new indication of further hydrocarbon potential within the Mahanadi offshore basin.
#ONGC strikes gas in the deep waters of Mahanadi Basin.— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) September 21, 2026
MDW-28, the maiden well of ONGC’s current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin is flowing gas with encouraging rates and sustained reservoir pressure.
The campaign was launched on 25 July 2026 by Hon'ble Minister of… pic.twitter.com/whAV8TubIK
However, it cannot yet be classified as a major gas reserve or a site ready for commercial production as further evaluation is required to determine the gas volume, recoverable reserves, and commercial viability.
The presence of gas or oil beneath the seabed is not visible to the naked eye. To detect it, geological, geophysical, and seismic surveys are conducted. Exploration in the Mahanadi Basin did not begin just recently. In fact, exploration activities in the Mahanadi offshore area have been ongoing since 1978.
Gravity, aeromagnetic, and seismic surveys have been carried out in the past, and extensive 2D and 3D seismic data have also been collected. In layman's terms, a seismic survey involves sending sound waves beneath the seabed to determine the composition of rock and soil layers.
Far from the shore, in the depths of possibility, the Tricolour flies high over #ONGC’s ultra-deep-water drillship Platinum Explorer in the Bay of Bengal. 🇮🇳— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) August 15, 2026
Under the ambitious #SamudraManthan mission, ONGC has deployed Platinum Explorer to begin exploratory drilling in the… pic.twitter.com/dusKKd5Hbt
Specialized survey vessels operate at sea, transmitting seismic wave signals down to the ocean floor. The waves strike the geological layers and bounce back. Specialized sensors capture these returning signals. To put it even more simply, a long sensor cable—or streamer—is towed behind the survey vessel; hundreds of sensors attached to it record the seismic wave signals returning from the seabed.
By processing data on a computer, scientists can determine the location of sedimentary basins, the dip of geological strata, the presence of geological structures, the layers with potential for resource reservoirs, and the prospective sites suitable for drilling. A 2D seismic survey can be likened to viewing the seabed's geological structure along a single long line.
In contrast, a 3D seismic survey involves collecting data from multiple directions to create a three-dimensional (3D) image of the seabed's geological structure. This enables scientists to gain a clearer understanding of the size, structure, and location of potential reservoirs prior to drilling.
The ‘Samudra Manthan’ initiative places special emphasis on the acquisition of such seismic survey data. Drilling operations for this mission commenced on July 25 this year. The MN-DWN18-1-HD well is the first of four deep-water wells planned for the Mahanadi Basin. The drilling vessel maintains its position at a specific location on the sea surface, and the seabed strata are drilled continuously using a string of drill pipes.
Why does India need #SamudraManthan?— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) August 1, 2026
• To systematically explore India’s vast and underexplored offshore energy potential.
• To reduce dependence on imported oil, gas, equipment and specialised services.
• To expand advanced 2D and 3D seismic surveys across offshore and… pic.twitter.com/uvLlMnvAXI
Data regarding the reservoir is obtained through the tests. A gas-bearing stratum was identified in the MN-DW18-1-H-D well at a drilling depth of 1,441–1,452 metres. Promising gas flow and reservoir pressure were observed from the well over a period of time. However, the total reserves or commercial production capacity have not yet been announced. Its actual size and commercial viability will be determined following reservoir evaluation and well testing.
A national mission begins beneath the waves.— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) July 31, 2026
With a landmark outlay of ₹84,084 crore, #SamudraManthan marks India’s most ambitious coordinated push to unlock its offshore energy potential.
By accelerating exploration across deepwater and ultra-deepwater frontiers, the mission… pic.twitter.com/0KT2yy6a5K
The Central Government had launched the 'Samudra Manthan' initiative (National Offshore Exploration Scheme) to accelerate oil and natural gas exploration in India's deep-water and ultra-deep-water regions. A budget of Rs84,084 crore has been allocated for phase-1 of the scheme, extending up to the 2030-31 financial year.
The scheme provides for supporting exploration wells across 60 deep-water and ultra-deep-water blocks and offers government assistance of up to 50 per cent of the eligible drilling costs.
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