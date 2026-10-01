ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Geologists And Scientists Shine As ONGC Discovers Natural Gas Reserves In Mahanadi Basin

Bhubaneswar: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered natural gas reserves in a well drilled approximately 43 kilometres out at sea from the Konark coast in Odisha's Puri.

It is hoped that the discovery could transform Odisha into a key energy hub of Eastern India. Young scientists and geologists from the state contributed to the exploration, which was undertaken as part of ‘Samudra Manthan’.

The ones who played a major role in the exploration are geologists Vivekananda Barik from Keonjhar, Anil Kumar Badhai from Jharsuguda, and Soumyakanta Pradhan from Keonjhar. The Mahanadi Basin lies approximately 43 kilometres off the coast of Odisha. The three geologists worked alongside scientists and technical experts from various parts of the country on the mission. Apart from the geologists, the team included drilling engineers Anubhav Ojha, Raunak Arora, and Manjit Kumar; chemist Utsav Ghosh and production engineers Chandrakanti Mahawar and Ankit Choudhary. Pradhan, an ONGC employee had been part of the team for a brief period

Barik, a key figure behind the success of the mision, is the eldest son of Surendra Barik and Nirupama Barik from Handibhanga village in Keonjhar district. He completed his matriculation from Police High School in Keonjhar town. After completing his Plus 2 (Class XII) from Sri Aurobindo College in Cuttack, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Geology at Dharanidhar College, Keonjhar.

Anil Kumar Badhai (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, he completed his higher education from IIT Dhanbad. He is currently working as a senior geoscientist at ONGC. Vivekananda played a vital role in accomplishing complex tasks such as understanding the subsurface geological structure of the seabed, analyzing geological data, and identifying hydrocarbon potential. Suresh said Barik is posted at the Mumbai branch of ONGC and was in charge of gas exploration operations in the Mahanadi offshore basin.

Badhai, a native of Jharsuguda, was also a vital part of the ONGC initiative. He hails from Hirma village, located approximately 10 kilometres from Jharsuguda town, and is the son of Sundar Badhai. After completing his early education at Sainik School, he graduated from Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

He subsequently pursued studies in Geology at IIT Dhanbad and later became associated with IIT Kharagpur for further research. He went on to join ONGC as a geologist. Badhai is part of a team engaged in critical research linked to the nation's energy and fuel security.

Vivekananda Barik (ETV Bharat)

'The significant gas discovery by ONGC in the Mahanadi offshore basin is a matter of pride for us all. The initiative was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Government of India's 'Samudra Manthan' campaign," he said.

Badhai said the success if the mission is the result of the tireless day-and-night efforts of skilled professionals—including geoscientists and experts from drilling, production, and other departments—hailing from various parts of India.

"This is not the achievement of a single person or institution, but the result of the dedication of individuals hailing from diverse locations," said Badhai. His father, Sundar said, "We are all delighted with the success of this project. I am proud that my son has contributed to the nation. I extend my thanks to everyone."

ONGC has been conducting exploration in the Mahanadi offshore basin based on state-of-the-art technology, geological data, and geoscientific analysis. On July 25 this year, the drilling of the first well of this deep water campaign began. The target depth of the well was 1,623 metres. After long research and data analysis, gas bearing zone between 1,441 and 1,452 metres was identified.