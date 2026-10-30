Odisha's Fire Personnel Work Tirelessly To Restore Normalcy In Cyclone Arnab Ravaged Areas In Ganjam And Gajapati
The state's Fire Department has rescued over 600 people including pregnant women, the elderly and children from affected areas, reports Samir Acharya.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Berhampur: Cyclone Arnab has thrown life out of gear in Odisha's Ganjam where the flood in Rushikulya river has cut-off several villages. Amid the devastation caused by the natural disaster, the state's fire department and other relief agencies are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Gajapati district has also taken the brunt of the cyclone and the affected residents' only solace at this grave moment of crisis is relief agencies are leaving no stone unturned to come to their aid.
State's Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi said due to heavy rains and subsequent floods caused by cyclone 'Arnab', the water level of Rusikulya river has increased. The water level of several other rivers and reservoirs have also gone up causing widespread damage in Ganjam and Gajapati district.
Majhi said an additional 25 fire brigade teams were deployed in Ganjam on Thursday. He said the firemen are engaged in rescuing people and taking them to hospitals even as the situation remains grim various places of the district including Berhampur city, Chhatrapur, Ganjam block, Khallikote, Purushottampur, Asika, Hinjilikitu, Shergarh, Digpahandi, Sankhemundi, Sorda and Bhanjanagar.
The fire personnel are faced with numerous challenges every hour. Majhi said, a 45-year-old man named Duryodhan Parida was stuck on a palm tree in Bhanjanagar area for 14 hours. "He was swept away by a strong current and was stuck in the palm tree for 14 hours. A rescue team from Rourkela conducted a mission in the dark of night in dangerous conditions and rescued him safely and provided him with primary treatment," he said.
Similarly, around 15 devotees were rescued from the local Budhi Thakurani temple in Bhanjanagar area. Due to the inflow of water from the Daha Dam in the local Bhanjanagar, the Budhi Thakurani temple was surrounded by floodwater. The Bhanjanagar fire department personnel rescued the 15 devotees trapped in the temple using life jackets, lifebuoys and ropes.
In Polasara village under Kabisuryanagar police station, five people were trapped on a tree in the middle of a river. All of them were rescued by a team of fire personnel. Near Jarau Chowk on Sorada-Daringibadi road, a Mahindra Thar SUV was stuck in seven feet of flood water. With the efforts of fire personnel from Sorada, the occupants of the vehicle KB Ravichandran (48) and D Saroj Kumar (47) were rescued safely.
The cyclone and the flood have also led to a rise in snakebite cases in the affected areas. Sabita Swain (41) of Govindpur village in Shergarh block was bitten by a snake in her submerged house. On being informed, a fire team rescued her and shifted her to a medical facility.
In Raipur, a pregnant woman and her family were trapped in floodwater and were shifted to safety by a fire team.
The fire personnel are working tirelessly and round-the-clock in Gajapati district where 27 people were rescued from a landslide hit area in G Udayagiri and shifted to safety. Those rescued include eight men, 14 women including a pregnant woman and five children).
According to the emergency update issued by the fire department between 6 am on October 28 and 9 pm on October 29, its personnel have rescued 617 people from cyclone-affected areas. Apart from this, people have also been rescued from submerged residential areas.
Meanwhile, due to the influence of cyclone Arnab, the water level of the Bahuda river is rising. As a result, the floodwaters are flowing on the roads including National Highway-16. Hundreds of vehicles have been stuck on the NH on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border since Thursday.
ଇଚ୍ଛାପୁରମ ନିକଟରେ ଯାତାୟାତ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ: ଯାନବାହନ ଚାଳକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଜରୁରୀ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ ପରାମର୍ଶ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ–କୋଲକାତା ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥ-୧୬ (NH-16)ର ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ–ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସୀମାନ୍ତ ଇଚ୍ଛାପୁରମ ନିକଟରେ ବାହୁଡା ନଦୀର ଜଳସ୍ତର ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇ ରାସ୍ତା ଉପରେ ପ୍ରବାହିତ ହେଉଥିବାରୁ ଯାନବାହନ ଚଳାଚଳ ଗଭୀର ଭାବେ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହି ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥ ଦେଇ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଯାନବାହନ ଚାଳକଙ୍କୁ ଅଧିକ ସତର୍କତା ଅବଲମ୍ବନ କରିବା ସହ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ତଥା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରୀୟ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଜାରି କରାଯାଉଥିବା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାବଳୀକୁ କଡ଼ାକଡ଼ି ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରାଯାଉଛି। #NHAI #BuildingANation #CycloneArnab #CycloneAlert #RoadSafety @NHAI_Official @MORTHIndia @PIBodisha @PIBMoRTH— NHAI RO Odisha (@nhai_ro) October 29, 2026
Locals said floodwaters flowing on the NH between Ichhapur and Palasa on the Odisha-Andhra border have stopped the movement of vehicles.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the local administration have issued an emergency traffic advisory. Passengers and drivers have been requested to exercise extreme caution and not to travel on the route unless necessary and to strictly follow the instructions of the local administration.
Also Read
CM Naidu Inspects Andhra Cyclone Affected Areas; Loss Estimated At Rs 4,600 Crore