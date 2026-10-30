ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Fire Personnel Work Tirelessly To Restore Normalcy In Cyclone Arnab Ravaged Areas In Ganjam And Gajapati

Berhampur: Cyclone Arnab has thrown life out of gear in Odisha's Ganjam where the flood in Rushikulya river has cut-off several villages. Amid the devastation caused by the natural disaster, the state's fire department and other relief agencies are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Gajapati district has also taken the brunt of the cyclone and the affected residents' only solace at this grave moment of crisis is relief agencies are leaving no stone unturned to come to their aid.

State's Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi said due to heavy rains and subsequent floods caused by cyclone 'Arnab', the water level of Rusikulya river has increased. The water level of several other rivers and reservoirs have also gone up causing widespread damage in Ganjam and Gajapati district.

Majhi said an additional 25 fire brigade teams were deployed in Ganjam on Thursday. He said the firemen are engaged in rescuing people and taking them to hospitals even as the situation remains grim various places of the district including Berhampur city, Chhatrapur, Ganjam block, Khallikote, Purushottampur, Asika, Hinjilikitu, Shergarh, Digpahandi, Sankhemundi, Sorda and Bhanjanagar.

Fore personnel carrying a woman to safety (ETV Bharat)

The fire personnel are faced with numerous challenges every hour. Majhi said, a 45-year-old man named Duryodhan Parida was stuck on a palm tree in Bhanjanagar area for 14 hours. "He was swept away by a strong current and was stuck in the palm tree for 14 hours. A rescue team from Rourkela conducted a mission in the dark of night in dangerous conditions and rescued him safely and provided him with primary treatment," he said.

Odisha Fire Services data on rescue and relief operations (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, around 15 devotees were rescued from the local Budhi Thakurani temple in Bhanjanagar area. Due to the inflow of water from the Daha Dam in the local Bhanjanagar, the Budhi Thakurani temple was surrounded by floodwater. The Bhanjanagar fire department personnel rescued the 15 devotees trapped in the temple using life jackets, lifebuoys and ropes.

A woman being taken to safety in a boat (ETV Bharat)

In Polasara village under Kabisuryanagar police station, five people were trapped on a tree in the middle of a river. All of them were rescued by a team of fire personnel. Near Jarau Chowk on Sorada-Daringibadi road, a Mahindra Thar SUV was stuck in seven feet of flood water. With the efforts of fire personnel from Sorada, the occupants of the vehicle KB Ravichandran (48) and D Saroj Kumar (47) were rescued safely.

A man after he was rescued by fire personnel (ETV Bharat)

The cyclone and the flood have also led to a rise in snakebite cases in the affected areas. Sabita Swain (41) of Govindpur village in Shergarh block was bitten by a snake in her submerged house. On being informed, a fire team rescued her and shifted her to a medical facility.