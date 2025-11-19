ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Famous Chilli From Kuchinda Loses Its Fire As Farmers Abandon Cultivation Over Poor Prices

Currently, cultivating one acre of chilli costs Rs 45,000–50,000, and even a good yield of 8-10 quintals brings no profit given the pricing as of date.

In Solbaga village, chilli farmer Manbodh Patel stands in his one-acre plot, not sure whether his harvest will even cover the cultivation cost. “Earlier we used to get Rs 250 per kg. Now traders are giving only Rs 80–100. How will we survive?” he asks.

After laboratory tests in 2022, the Spice Board of India had recognised Kuchinda’s indigenous chilli as one of the most high-yielding and high-quality varieties in the country. But the rare distinction did not help the commodity to prove a profitable pick. With no assured market, absence of fixed price and lack of government incentives made chilli lose its fire in the western belt of Odisha.

Sambalpur: For decades, the fiery green and red chillies grown in the Kuchinda and Bamra regions of Odisha were in demand across markets in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Their unique flavour and pungency besides ability to hold shape even after drying, made them one of India’s most sought-after indigenous varieties, considered second only to Guntur chillies.

Patel says the biggest setback is the lack of a fixed minimum price. “Earlier traders used to come from Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Raipur, Nagpur and Jharkhand. Now they bargain as they wish. Regulated Market Committee buys chillies, but farmers do not prefer selling there due to low prices and trader control,” he explains.

As per local estimates, over 1,000 farmers once cultivated chillies in Kuchinda and Bamra blocks. Today, only a few remain. Farmers also fear the decline of the region’s indigenous chilli variety seeds, which once gave Bamra its national reputation.

“These native seeds once produced the most flavourful and stable chilli in India. But what steps are being taken to preserve them? If this continues, we will lose our identity,” says Joga Bihari Parida, convener of the Bamra Block Farmers’ Protection Organisation. He recalls the days when tons of chillies were transported from Bamra railway station to markets outside the state.

Farmer leader Ashok Pradhan of the Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Committee says the chilli of Kuchinda-Bamra is unmatched in quality but does not have a proper marketing ecosystem. “There is no processing plant, neither is there organised procurement and no price assurance. Without these, chilli farming cannot survive or be revived in the state,” he says.

Local MLA and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik too acknowledges the chilli’s uniqueness. “There is a big difference between Guntur and Kuchinda chillies. Guntur chillies flatten after drying, but Kuchinda chillies retain their shape and have higher pungency. They were once exported to Nagpur too. Farmers stopped cultivating chilli in larger areas due to poor prices, but we are planning interventions to revive cultivation,” he said.

Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said discussions are underway with the Spice Board to create a market link for farmers. “A buyer–seller meet will be organised soon. Indian spices companies are already procuring cloves from this region. We are also exploring export possibilities,” he said, adding that Rs 1 crore chilli processing unit will be set up in Kuchinda soon, which will be funded by the Panchayati Raj Department. “This will help value addition and better earnings for farmers,” he further stated.

Despite its recognition as one of the best indigenous varieties in the country after the 2022 lab tests, Kuchinda’s chilli has not yet received a GI tag, another reason, that the commodity has not got its due attention. The recognition would also boost market visibility and farmers' income, said villagers who have veered away towards other crops.