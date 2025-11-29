ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Excise Revenue Goes Up By Whopping 112 Per Cent In Last Five Years

By Minati Singha



Bhubaneswar: Odisha's excise revenue has increased from Rs 5,400.21 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 11,429.74 crore in 2024-25, marking an overall jump of 112 per cent in the last five years.

Replying to a question by MLA Tankadhar Tripathy at the Assembly, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said consumption of liquor across all categories including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF), beer, country liquor and out-still liquor have registered a sharp rise in the state.

The state registered a sharp increase of 41 per cent in revenue in 2021-22 compared to the previous year when revenue collection stood at Rs 7,622.41 crore. In 2022-23 the revenue collection was Rs 8,967 crore- a rise of 17.7 per cent and Rs 10,182.24 crore in 2023-24 registering a rise of13.5 per cent and a rise of 12.3 per cent in the revenue collection last year.

