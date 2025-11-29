Odisha's Excise Revenue Goes Up By Whopping 112 Per Cent In Last Five Years
The state registered revenue of Rs 11,429.74 crore in 2024-25 against Rs 5,400.21 crore in 2020-21.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's excise revenue has increased from Rs 5,400.21 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 11,429.74 crore in 2024-25, marking an overall jump of 112 per cent in the last five years.
Replying to a question by MLA Tankadhar Tripathy at the Assembly, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said consumption of liquor across all categories including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF), beer, country liquor and out-still liquor have registered a sharp rise in the state.
The state registered a sharp increase of 41 per cent in revenue in 2021-22 compared to the previous year when revenue collection stood at Rs 7,622.41 crore. In 2022-23 the revenue collection was Rs 8,967 crore- a rise of 17.7 per cent and Rs 10,182.24 crore in 2023-24 registering a rise of13.5 per cent and a rise of 12.3 per cent in the revenue collection last year.
According to the minister, sale of beer has increased significantly in the last five years. While the sale of beer was 471.11 lakh bulk litres in 2020-21, it went up to 1678.77 lakh bulk litres in 2024-25, an increase by 256 per cent. Of the total beer consumption 1,432.44 lakh bulk litres was manufactured in the state while 246.33 lakh bulk litres was imported from other states.
Beer was followed by the increase in sale of country liquor, which increased from 82.53 lakh liquor in 2020-21 to 183.28 lakh litre in 2024-25, registering a sharp rise of 122 per cent in the last five years. Similarly IMLF recorded a 54 per cent rise between 2020-21 and 2024-25 with a total sale of 840 lakh litres this year. A total 1,314.72 lakh litres of out-still liquor was sold in 2024-25, which was 909 lakh litres in 2020-21.
Odisha government has revised the state excise policy from September 1, 2024 putting a ban on opening of new IMLF 'off' shops and rural 'on' shops and other reforms.
