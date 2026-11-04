ETV Bharat / state

Odisha’s Designer Diyas Draw Diwali Shoppers, But Artisans Stare At Shrinking Sale And Profits

Ganesh idols created along with diyas ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: A small clay lamp costs Re 1 or Rs 2. A tree-shaped one can sell for more than Rs 100. And for those with Ganesh idols, the price is a little higher. At Diwali stalls set up here at Mruttika, an exhibition of earthen wares, shoppers can choose from lamps set on elephants, decorated with tiny mirrors or painted with flowers and leaves. Some designs have several tiers, while others feature Ganesha atop a kalash. For the artisans who make them, the wider choice means more work at a time when clay is harder to find and production costs are rising.

One shopper said decorative diyas were worth paying a little extra for because they could brighten a room and complement its décor. "Plain lamps are easy to find in local markets, but fairs with rows of shops offer a wider choice of colours and designs," the shopper said.

Diyas ready for sale (ETV Bharat) A seller put the price of small, plain diyas at Re 1 to Rs 2 and larger lamps at Rs 10 to Rs 20. Other lamps can cost Rs 10 to Rs 80 or more, depending on their size and design, while some decorative and tree-shaped pieces sell for upwards of Rs 100. An artisan painting diyas ahead of Diwali (ETV Bharat) What goes into making a diya Artisans buy their own clay and other materials. They shape the lamps, leave them to dry and then fire them before painting and decorating them by hand. The process can take one to two days. Tukuni Patra, an artisan from Ganjam, said the price of raw materials keeps rising while customers still ask for discounts. With most sales concentrated around Diwali, it is difficult to depend on diya-making for a year-round income that can sustain families. "Financial assistance, a reliable supply of raw materials and better access to markets are the least the government must do for us artisans," she said. Clay diyas made by local artisans (ETV Bharat)