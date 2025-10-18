Odisha's Dayal Chandra Dash Proves Art Doesn't Require Formal Training
Dash has been creating portraits of Lord Jagannath from paper, plastic bottles, clothes, etc for the last over five decades.
By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak
Balasore: Art does not necessarily require any formal training. Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh was almost self-taught so is Dayal Chandra Dash (78) from Remuna in Balasore.
Dash has been creating portraits of Lord Jagannath from paper, plastic bottles, clothes, etc and uses flour to stick the elements. Dash worked at the Talcher Thermal Power Plant and uses his pension to buy the raw material. He does not sell his creations but gives them away for free.
Back in 1971, Dash's both legs were paralysed in a mishap. This restricted his mobility but only strengthened his belief in Lord Jagannath. He once heard of a woman in Talcher making a statue of Lord Jagannath. He went to the woman and sought to buy the statue but the latter refused.
Dash returned home, determined to create a figurine of the Lord with torn paper and boxes. Lack of experience meant that Dash could complete his creation in six months. But the result further encouraged Dash who then made a statue of the Lord with cotton. Thus began Dash's journey of self-discovery with art and devotion.
Dash, over the years, has become immensely popular in Remuna. His sculptures can be found in almost every home in the town. A businessman from the area also sells Dash's sculptures in South Africa.
Dash uses simple yet effective materials for his creations. For keeping together his idols, he soaks paper in water and makes a paste in which he mixes flour to make a glue. And it works.
"I don't have any teacher. Lord Jagannath is my teacher. I shall remain devoted to the Lord forever," Dash said. Pradeep Kumar Mishra, a retired teacher said Dash is an electrical engineer yet has become an artist. "He is blessed with the powers of Lord Jagannath," Mishra said.
Dash is not only a prolific artist but also speaks at religious programmes. Satyanarayan Maharana, a local said he learnt a lot on religion from Dash. He said Dash donates much of his pension to the temple in the locality where he resides. "My house is full of Dash's creations some of which I have gifted to my friends," he said.
