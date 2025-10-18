ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Dayal Chandra Dash Proves Art Doesn't Require Formal Training

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Art does not necessarily require any formal training. Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh was almost self-taught so is Dayal Chandra Dash (78) from Remuna in Balasore.

Dash has been creating portraits of Lord Jagannath from paper, plastic bottles, clothes, etc and uses flour to stick the elements. Dash worked at the Talcher Thermal Power Plant and uses his pension to buy the raw material. He does not sell his creations but gives them away for free.

Back in 1971, Dash's both legs were paralysed in a mishap. This restricted his mobility but only strengthened his belief in Lord Jagannath. He once heard of a woman in Talcher making a statue of Lord Jagannath. He went to the woman and sought to buy the statue but the latter refused.

Dash returned home, determined to create a figurine of the Lord with torn paper and boxes. Lack of experience meant that Dash could complete his creation in six months. But the result further encouraged Dash who then made a statue of the Lord with cotton. Thus began Dash's journey of self-discovery with art and devotion.