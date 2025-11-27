ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Cuttack Administration Withholds Salaries Of 36 Officials For 'Poor Grievance Redressal'

Cuttack : In an unprecedented disciplinary action, the Cuttack district administration has ordered to withhold the salaries of 36 government officials for November after they allegedly failed to clear public grievances pending with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell (CMGC).

The directive, issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) on behalf of the Collector, has been sent to the District Treasury Officer, Special Treasury, and all sub-treasuries in the district.



According to the letter, grievances filed through the ‘Janasunani’ portal were repeatedly left unresolved despite multiple reminders, persuasion, and review meetings. The CMGC, which monitors grievance disposal weekly, reportedly expressed “utter displeasure” over Cuttack’s declining performance, noting that the district’s ranking in grievance resolution had worsened across the state.



Officials whose salaries have been frozen include several of those in senior positions. “You are therefore requested to withhold the salary of the defaulting officers as per the list enclosed herewith for November 2025 until further instructions from the Collector,” the official communication to treasury officers states.



Sources said the action is intended to enforce accountability and expedite pending grievance disposal, particularly those reviewed every Monday by the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. The administration is expected to issue further instructions after assessing the departments’ compliance in the coming weeks.