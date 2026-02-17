ETV Bharat / state

Odisha’s Chiranjib Kar Secures 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026, Eyes IIT-Bombay

Kota: Chiranjib Kar, a resident of Jajpur Road in Odisha, has topped the JEE Mains 2026 January session with 100 percentiles. He had been preparing for the exam in Kota for the past two years.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Chiranjib said he had been attending online coaching from Kota since Class 10. “I found the assignments, teachers, system and planning here to be far better. I scored 97 per cent in Class 10. After that, I shifted to Kota with my mother and younger brother,” he said.

His brother Chirasmita is also studying in Kota. “There are students everywhere. Doubts can be discussed with peers even before approaching faculty. Studying together improves understanding and reduces distractions. The experienced guidance of faculty, regular tests and a disciplined study environment are the foundation of my success,” he said.

Chiranjib now aims to pursue BTech in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. His father, Chittaranjan Kar, works with Tata Steel, while his mother, Banaketaki Kar, is a homemaker and moved to Kota with his son. She said children often feel stressed when left alone during preparation. “There are emotional ups and downs. His father and I always motivated him and told him not to take stress and to study in a relaxed manner. This result is the outcome of that support,” she said.

She added that Chiranjib strictly followed a fixed schedule. “He woke up at 7 am. Tests were held in the morning, followed by classes in the afternoon. After returning, he ate at the canteen, took a short walk with friends and then studied till late at night. He usually slept around midnight,” she said.