Odisha's Young Skater Vies For Glory Amid Funds Crunch, Inadequate Infrastructure

Bidushi said she has played at the state level in Puri, Cuttack, and Berhampur and won gold medals in all of them. The only daughter of Geeta Maharana of Berhampur, Bidushi lives with her mother in a rented house in Bhubaneswar.

"I am preparing myself for the national level skating contest. I need better skates and bearings to compete. My goal is to win medals at the international level and bring glory to the country. I have been to Goa, Kolkata and Raipur to participate in national level matches," she said.

Bidushi, like every athlete, aspires to win medals at international contests but it is easier said than done given her meagre means. The promising skater has lost her father and her mother runs the family by sewing clothes. A student of Class IV, she spends three hours on skating and six on studies everyday.

Bhubaneswar : Bidushi Maharana (10) took to wheels at a very young age and soon developed a passion for skating, a game in which she won several medals at the national level.

Geeta said she is struggling to raise her daughter after her husband passed away due to cancer. "I sold my gold earrings to buy skates and other equipment for my daughter," she said.

Certificates won by Bidushi Maharana (ETV Bharat)

Geet said, "Since my daughter plays well, I have set various goals for her. I want to do a lot for her. But due to lack of money, I cannot provide her with all the sports equipment. Her shoes and sports equipment are very expensive which I cannot afford to buy. She has played at the state and national level in skating. If the government helps my daughter, she will bring laurels for the state."

Geeta said Bidushi's coach, Biswajit Swain helps her a lot. Bidushi has been taking skating training at Ekam's Skating Academy for the last three years. Due to lack of necessary infrastructure and financial resources for skating in the state, Swain trains Bidushi for free in front of Lingaraj Temple.

"Bidushi has won many medals in skating at the district, state and national levels. There are many talented children like Bidushi in our academy and the state but several of them are unable to play further due to lack of funds," Swain said.

Bidushi Maharana (ETV Bharat)

He said he too was unable to play further due to lack of funds. "I do not want anyone else to face the difficulties I went through. This is the reason I train the children for free," Swain said.

He said Odisha does not have the required infrastructure for skating as some other states. "The space in front of Lingaraj Temple is not appropriate for training but we have no other option," he added. Swain said the facility at Kalinga Stadium in the city is not being given attention. "If the government ensures proper infrastructure for skating, then those who have dream of pursuing the sport can bring laurels to the nation," he added.