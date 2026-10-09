ETV Bharat / state

Bringing Back Birdsong: Two Odisha Conservationists Win Chief Minister’s Wildlife Award

Berhampur: Before sunrise, peacock calls drift from Pakidi forest into the neighbouring villages of Odisha’s Ganjam district. For residents, waking to those calls and watching the birds wander into their villages to feed have become familiar pleasures. Children make time to see them, while visitors travelling through the Sheragada area stop for a glimpse.

For Sameer Pradhan, who has worked to protect these birds since 2002, their ease around people is what matters the most. Increasing their numbers was only part of what he and his fellow villagers hoped to achieve. They also wanted the peacocks to move through the villages without fear.

In another part of the district, Sagar Patra has spent years working towards a similarly familiar sound - the chirping of house sparrows. As thatched and mud houses gave way to concrete buildings, he noticed that the little birds were becoming harder to find. He began making artificial nests and encouraging people to provide space for them around their homes.

Bringing Back Birdsong: Two Odisha Conservationists Win Chief Minister’s Wildlife Award (ETV Bharat)

The two men have now received the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Award at the subdivision level during Wildlife Week celebrations. The recognition honours Pradhan’s work with peacocks in the Ghumusar region and Patra’s efforts to conserve sparrows, which began in 2011. Both say it will encourage them to continue and draw more people into conservation.

Pradhan’s work around Pakidi grew through the participation of villagers. A Mayur Suraksha Samiti, or peacock protection committee, brought together young people and other residents from nearby settlements. Working with the forest department under joint forest management from 2002, they planted trees, arranged drinking water for the birds and encouraged farming practices that included organic cultivation.

“When we began in 2002, increasing the number of peacocks was not our only aim. We wanted them to move fearlessly through the villages and we worked on their protection and planting more trees,” Pradhan told ETV Bharat.

He said caring for the forest around Pakidi remained a major responsibility. More trees meant more habitat, while involving neighbouring villages helped extend protection beyond one patch of woodland.

Sagar Patra planting trees (ETV Bharat)

According to Pradhan, peacocks are now seen across Pakidi’s foothills and nearby villages, including Sobachandrapur, Gondhu, Kerikeri Jhola, Ambabadi and Bharatpalli. Residents have become accustomed to the birds entering their settlements for food. He said their numbers had increased over the years and their presence was attracting visitors from outside the district.

“My children make time in the morning specifically to watch the peacocks. The birds come into the villages and eat. Seeing that is deeply moving,” he said.

The residents of different ages are also happy to watch the birds at sunrise and when dark clouds gather before rain. Pradhan said more villagers were being involved in the protection effort, helping sustain the relationship that had developed between the communities and the birds.