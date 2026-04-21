ETV Bharat / state

Odisha’s Bhavesh Patra Secures AIR 13 In JEE Main 2026, Credits Hard Work For Success

Bhubaneswar: Competing with over 11 lakh students for a place among India’s brightest engineering aspirants, Odisha's Bhavesh Patra has secured All India Rank 13 in JEE Main 2026 Session 2, placing himself among the country’s top performers in one of the toughest entrance examinations.

The results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), show a marginal rise in perfect scorers this year. A total of 26 candidates secured a 100 NTA score, compared to 24 last year. However, the list has revealed a concerning pattern, none of the top scorers are female candidates.

Bhavesh’s achievement has become a reason of celebration across the state not just for the rank, but the discipline with which he prepared and appeared the exams. “There is no shortcut to success. Hard work is the only way,” he says, crediting his family and teachers for being there with him as constant support.