Odisha’s Bhavesh Patra Secures AIR 13 In JEE Main 2026, Credits Hard Work For Success
Among over 11 lakh aspirants, Bhavesh’s disciplined preparation, consistent practice and strong support system helped him secure a top national rank, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Competing with over 11 lakh students for a place among India’s brightest engineering aspirants, Odisha's Bhavesh Patra has secured All India Rank 13 in JEE Main 2026 Session 2, placing himself among the country’s top performers in one of the toughest entrance examinations.
The results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), show a marginal rise in perfect scorers this year. A total of 26 candidates secured a 100 NTA score, compared to 24 last year. However, the list has revealed a concerning pattern, none of the top scorers are female candidates.
Bhavesh’s achievement has become a reason of celebration across the state not just for the rank, but the discipline with which he prepared and appeared the exams. “There is no shortcut to success. Hard work is the only way,” he says, crediting his family and teachers for being there with him as constant support.
Unlike many aspirants who rely heavily on long study hours alone, Bhavesh reveals that his focus was on consistency. "Whenever I studied, I was completely into the course curriculum. Regular and repeated revision proved a good strategy and I believe that made the difference," says Bhavesh.
His mother vouches for Bhavesh's consistency. "Both coaching guidance and Bhavesh’s dedication to self-study were the key factors behind his performance. The balance between external support and personal effort also mattered," she says.
Category-wise data from the results shows that out of the 26 top scorers, 24 belong to the General category, while one each comes from General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories. Meanwhile, a student from Telangana has emerged as the top-performing female candidate, securing the highest score among girls.
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