ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's 18-Year-Old Powerlifting Champion Qualifies For World Championship, Seeks Financial Support

Brahmanshu has earned medals at both the state and national levels in the Squat, Bench Press, and Deadlift events. His biggest breakthrough came at the World Powerlifting Federation National Championship held at Adigaur School, Radha Kund, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, from June 4 to June 8 this year.

At the age of 16, Brahmanshu started training rigorously and braved whatever challenges came his way. “Throughout my preparation, my mother has been a constant source of support and motivation. She encouraged me to participate in competitions.”

Born and brought up in Dumukahat village under Golrahat Panchayat in Kendrapara district’s Derabish block, Brahmanshu was always focused on academics, and powerlifting never struck him as a future prospect. It was only after he joined a gym upon completing his matriculation that his instructor spotted his potential and encouraged him to take up the sport.

Confident of his abilities, the youngster says, “If the government or any private entity helps me on time, I am sure I will make the country proud.”

Kendrapara: He has it all - determination, discipline, dreams, and the ability to excel. But all that the 18-year-old powerlifter from a small village in Kendrapara, Brahmanshu Maharana, does not have is the money to make it to the upcoming World Powerlifting Championship in Norway. After winning a gold medal at the national-level powerlifting championship, he is waiting for financial assistance to represent India.

Competing in the Sub-Junior 78 kg category, he outperformed nearly 25 competitors to win the gold medal and qualify for the World Championship in Norway.

Reflecting on his journey, Brahmanshu says, “I have been powerlifting for three years and have achieved the distinction of being a national-level lifter. This time, I won gold in both the Equipped and Raw categories at the national championship. I also clinched third place in the Odisha State Deadlift Championship.”

He also adds that he won the gold medal among 30 competitors in his category, proving that the reward for years of hard work has finally come.

Despite his success, Brahmanshu says his journey has only begun. “I would like to consider this the beginning of a new journey for me. My mother has struggled a lot for me and stood by me. I come from a middle-class family and cannot afford the expenses of an international competition. I need financial help so that I can participate in the competition and represent India. My dream is to see the Indian flag flying on the world stage,” he says with an immense sense of pride.

Odisha's 18-Year-Old Powerlifting Champion Qualifies For World Championship, Seeks Financial Support (ETV Bharat)

However, the powerlifter states that BJP leader Tejeshwar Parida introduced him to Sports Minister Suraj Suryabanshi, who has assured him of support.

Brahmanshu’s achievement has become a reason to rejoice for the villagers of Dumukahat. Residents say his success has brought recognition to the village, the panchayat, and Kendrapara district.

A resident, Vishwamohan Das, says, “We are so happy that our lad has won six medals and brought laurels to our district. But he is struggling financially. He needs assistance to participate in the international event. We are hopeful that the state government and district administration will help him fulfil his dream of making India proud.”

Kendrapara District Sports Officer Loknath Panigrahi said Brahmanshu has already met him regarding preparations for the international championship.

“The Indoor Stadium at Shyamgudia has all the required weightlifting equipment and coaching facilities, where he can continue his training. There are some federation-level issues regarding powerlifting, but the district administration will extend assistance to Brahmanshu very soon,” Panigrahi said.