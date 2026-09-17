Odisha Engineer Brutally Beaten, Set Ablaze At Girlfriend's House; Probe On
Police said the victim was in a relationship with the woman for three years and wanted to marry her.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Debagada: A young engineer was allegedly brutally beaten up and set on fire at the house of a woman with whom he was in a relationship with after an altercation in Odisha's Deogarh district on Wednesday night, police said. The woman and her parents have been detained for questioning, they added.
According to the police, the victim, Silu Roy, hailed from the nearby Babarakot village and was working in a private company in Mumbai for four months after studying engineering. Silu had returned from Mumbai on Wednesday morning and at night informed his family that he was leaving for Deogarh.
At around 10:30 pm, he went to the woman's residence at Laxmi area in Riamal. However, an altercation rose between him and her parents. They allegedly attacked Silu, beating him up till he was bleeding profusely. After that, they set him on fire by pouring petrol.
Neighbours spotted the blaze in the woman's house and informed fire services. The spot has been sealed and further investigation will be carried out after the forensic team and sniffer dogs arrive.
Meanwhile, Silu's elder brother, Yashodhar Roy, has filed a complaint in this regard at the Riamal police station.
Deogarh Additional SP Dhiraj Chopdar said, "A murder case was reported in the Riamal police station area last night. The victim's elder brother Yashodhar Roy has filed a complaint that his brother was in love with a woman from a different caste and there was a dispute over this from before. The complainant said when his brother went to the woman's house yesterday, he was beaten up and set on fire."
A forensic team is coming from Angul for further investigation, said Chopdar.
"Preliminary probe reveals that the victim was in love with the woman for the last three years and wanted to marry her. There was some old dispute between their families. Further investigation is underway," Chopdar added.
Also Read