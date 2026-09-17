ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Engineer Brutally Beaten, Set Ablaze At Girlfriend's House; Probe On

Debagada: A young engineer was allegedly brutally beaten up and set on fire at the house of a woman with whom he was in a relationship with after an altercation in Odisha's Deogarh district on Wednesday night, police said. The woman and her parents have been detained for questioning, they added.

According to the police, the victim, Silu Roy, hailed from the nearby Babarakot village and was working in a private company in Mumbai for four months after studying engineering. Silu had returned from Mumbai on Wednesday morning and at night informed his family that he was leaving for Deogarh.

At around 10:30 pm, he went to the woman's residence at Laxmi area in Riamal. However, an altercation rose between him and her parents. They allegedly attacked Silu, beating him up till he was bleeding profusely. After that, they set him on fire by pouring petrol.

Neighbours spotted the blaze in the woman's house and informed fire services. The spot has been sealed and further investigation will be carried out after the forensic team and sniffer dogs arrive.