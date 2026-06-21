Odisha Youth Beaten To Death At Illicit Brothel Run By Migrant Workers In Thrissur; Six Arrested
The victim, Dhanpat Naik, sustained fatal head injuries during the assault by an eight-member gang with lethal weapons and succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth from Odisha was beaten to death at an illicit brothel run by migrant workers out of a rented house in a residential area of Kerala's Thrissur, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Dhanpat Naik, succumbed to the severe head injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The Thrissur East Police have taken six persons, including four women and two men from Assam and Odisha, into custody. An intensive search operation has been launched to nab the eighth accused, who is at large
Police said Dhanpat and three of his friends, who worked at a hotel on the MG Road, visited the rented house near Korappath Lane on Kuruppam Road at around 10 pm on Thursday. The establishment was being operated exclusively for migrant workers by natives of Odisha.
Following the encounter, Dhanpat and his friends allegedly complained about "poor service" and attempted to leave without paying, triggering a heated argument between the youths and the operators of the brothel, police said.
Amid the escalating dispute, an eight-member gang dragged them back to the brothel and assaulted them brutally with lethal weapons, including knuckle dusters, in which Dhanpat sustained critical injuries to his head during the assault.
Fearing public embarrassment, the youths did not disclose the incident to anyone that night, nor did they seek immediate medical attention. However, as Dhanpat's condition deteriorated on Friday, his friends rushed him to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he passed away on Sunday morning due to haemorrhage.
During the investigation, the police found that the gang had rented a two-story building owned by a Thrissur native to run the flesh trade network. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of six migrants, while one has already fled to Assam.
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