ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Youth Beaten To Death At Illicit Brothel Run By Migrant Workers In Thrissur; Six Arrested

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth from Odisha was beaten to death at an illicit brothel run by migrant workers out of a rented house in a residential area of Kerala's Thrissur, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Dhanpat Naik, succumbed to the severe head injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Thrissur East Police have taken six persons, including four women and two men from Assam and Odisha, into custody. An intensive search operation has been launched to nab the eighth accused, who is at large

Police said Dhanpat and three of his friends, who worked at a hotel on the MG Road, visited the rented house near Korappath Lane on Kuruppam Road at around 10 pm on Thursday. The establishment was being operated exclusively for migrant workers by natives of Odisha.

Following the encounter, Dhanpat and his friends allegedly complained about "poor service" and attempted to leave without paying, triggering a heated argument between the youths and the operators of the brothel, police said.