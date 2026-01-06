Odisha Youth Arrested For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material, Cyber Police Say
Mukesh allegedly downloaded obscene videos involving minors, stored them on his mobile phone and shared them through digital platforms.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Cuttack: The Cyber Police in Cuttack have arrested a youth from Jajpur district for allegedly downloading, storing and circulating videos containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Mukesh Barik, a resident of Jajpur district. Police said this is the first such arrest in Odisha based on technical inputs received through international and national cyber monitoring agencies.
According to officials, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a foreign organisation, had been monitoring the accused’s online activities for nearly a year. Mukesh allegedly downloaded obscene videos involving minors, stored them on his mobile phone and shared them through digital platforms.
Police said NCMEC tracked the photos and videos uploaded to the accused’s gallery through his email ID and shared his mobile IP address with India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The information was then forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), following which the Odisha Cyber Unit traced the accused and carried out the arrest.
The mobile phone used in the crime has been seized for forensic examination.
Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Khilari said cyber police received an alert regarding the circulation of obscene videos involving minors. “After a detailed investigation, one person has been arrested. Watching, storing or sharing obscene content involving minors is a serious and punishable offence. We appeal to the public to refrain from such activities,” he said.
Police said surveillance is being intensified to identify others involved in similar online crimes. He warned that offenders will not escape legal action.
