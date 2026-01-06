ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Youth Arrested For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material, Cyber Police Say

Cuttack: The Cyber Police in Cuttack have arrested a youth from Jajpur district for allegedly downloading, storing and circulating videos containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Barik, a resident of Jajpur district. Police said this is the first such arrest in Odisha based on technical inputs received through international and national cyber monitoring agencies.

According to officials, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a foreign organisation, had been monitoring the accused’s online activities for nearly a year. Mukesh allegedly downloaded obscene videos involving minors, stored them on his mobile phone and shared them through digital platforms.

Police said NCMEC tracked the photos and videos uploaded to the accused’s gallery through his email ID and shared his mobile IP address with India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The information was then forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), following which the Odisha Cyber Unit traced the accused and carried out the arrest.