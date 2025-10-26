ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Young Scientist's Startup Gets Patent For Use Of Marine Waste In Medicine

Dr Pati said Chitosan, a sugar that comes from the outer skeleton of shellfish, including crab, lobster, and shrimp is a versatile biopolymer and Its biological properties give it medicinal properties. It helps in the manufacture of various medicines and has become a key ingredient in bone transplantation, vaccination and bio-sensors, water purification, agriculture, cosmetic product and other fields.

Marine waste, once considered a burden on the environment, will now be used as a valuable raw material for the global biomedical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and industrial sectors, thanks to Dr Pati's study.

It has been recognized by the Indian ‘Patent’ Office with patent no 571812. Dr Pati's research has proved that marine waste or shells of shrimps, fish and crabs can be used for coating capsules.

Dr Pati, through Odisha-based innovation-driven startup ‘Natnov Bioscience’, started research on ways to use shrimp shells in medicine. His research, which started in 2021, has now given him a new identity.

Balasore: Dr Siddhartha Pati, a young scientist from Balasore, and his collaborator Dr Debrabrat Panda have proven that marine waste (fish, crab, and shrimp shells) can be used in biological processes for the benefit of mankind.

Around six types of biological components are prepared from fish scales, crab shells, etc. The company where the components are made provides employment to more than 50 people.

The company, which has created employment opportunities for many tribal youth, will start research on new biological components in the future. While organic ingredients made from marine waste are in high demand in the international market, its raw material is collected from various processing units and reprocessed scientifically to produce organic ingredients.

Workers at the Natnov Bioscience factory in Balasore (ETV Bharat)

"We started working on this from 2021. We will create wealth from waste. In the start-up we have started, we scientifically use marine waste such as fish scales, fish scales, shrimp shells, which are thrown away, to make biopolymers, bioplastics and biostimulants. So far, we have made six products which are in high demand in the international market," said Dr Pati.

He said the products made by the company are being exported to eight countries. "Chitosan is N-acetyl glucosamine which is used in drug delivery. It does not cause any pollution. We have also made a bioplastic which is used in food products," he said.

Employees sort prawn shells at Natnov Bioscience factory in Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Dr Pati said the patent he has received is the first of its kind in India. "We are also working on how we can make collagen from the fish scales that come with it. It is in experimentation stage," he said.

Dr Panda, who was a scientist with the French government, said, "The patent is not only the first in India but also the world. We collect raw materials like crab shell, shrimp shells, etc. from various processing units. After that, we bring it to the final stage using many scientific methods. Not only biomedical elements are being prepared from the raw materials, but also biological pesticides for agriculture".

Employees at the Natnov Bioscience unit at Balasore (ETV Bharat)

He said biological pesticides can help increase the fertility of land and it has been recognized by the Odisha government.

Laxmikant Singh, the packaging manager of the company, said several tribal youth have been employed by the firm. "I get a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. All the employees work from 8 am to 6 pm," he said.

Another employee, Dilip Kumar Panda, the factory in-charge, said the patent will help the staff in the future.