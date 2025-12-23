ETV Bharat / state

18 Odisha Wrestlers Return Home Sitting Near Train Toilet, Video Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

Bhubaneswar: Eighteen athletes from Odisha, who went to Uttar Pradesh to represent the state at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship, were allegedly forced to return home, sitting near a toilet of the train as they reportedly did not have confirmed tickets.

In a viral video, the athletes are seen sitting outside the train toilet along with their luggage. Some are seen covering themselves from head to toe to protect from the biting cold while few are seen with their heads down, resting on their luggage.

State school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond said an investigation will be conducted into the incident. "We have received information about the incident and government will look into the veracity of it. Action will be taken following investigation," Gond said.