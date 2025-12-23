ETV Bharat / state

18 Odisha Wrestlers Return Home Sitting Near Train Toilet, Video Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

The state school and mass education department had sent the athletes to participate at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh.

18 Odisha Wrestlers Return Home Sitting Near Train Toilet, Video Goes Viral, Probe Ordered
Screengrab of the viral video showing players sitting outside train toilet (Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Eighteen athletes from Odisha, who went to Uttar Pradesh to represent the state at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship, were allegedly forced to return home, sitting near a toilet of the train as they reportedly did not have confirmed tickets.

In a viral video, the athletes are seen sitting outside the train toilet along with their luggage. Some are seen covering themselves from head to toe to protect from the biting cold while few are seen with their heads down, resting on their luggage.

State school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond said an investigation will be conducted into the incident. "We have received information about the incident and government will look into the veracity of it. Action will be taken following investigation," Gond said.

The school and mass education department had sent 18 athletes, including 10 boys and 8 girls, to the championship that was scheduled from December 8 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh. However, they were forced to travel back to Bhubaneshwar in a deplorable condition as the department authorities reportedly could not confirm the tickets.

The video has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of sportspersons representing Odisha.

No response has been received from the athletes who participated at the championship.

