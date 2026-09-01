ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Woman Found Buried Under Kitchen Slab In Puri, Son Suspected Of Killing Mother

Gajapati: The woman whose decomposed body was recovered from beneath a plastered kitchen slab at a rented house in Puri’s Kumbharpada area in Odisha has been identified as Annapurna Dalai of Kharada village under Kashinagar police limits in Gajapati district.

Police suspect her son, Madan Dalai, of killing her and concealing her body inside the kitchen before fleeing the area. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said the accused remains absconding and multiple police teams have been formed to trace him.

According to the SP, police used photographs obtained from CCTV footage during their investigation and made inquiries in Kharada village. Annapurna’s relatives identified her from the photographs. Her family members later travelled to Puri and performed her last rites at Swargadwar.

SP Singh said that no trace of the accused has been found yet. A special team, along with other police teams led by the Puri City Deputy Superintendent of Police, is conducting searches to locate him. Human intelligence and technical intelligence are also being used in the investigation.