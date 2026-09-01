Odisha: Woman Found Buried Under Kitchen Slab In Puri, Son Suspected Of Killing Mother
The decomposed body of the woman was found concealed beneath a plastered kitchen slab in a rented house in Puri.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Gajapati: The woman whose decomposed body was recovered from beneath a plastered kitchen slab at a rented house in Puri’s Kumbharpada area in Odisha has been identified as Annapurna Dalai of Kharada village under Kashinagar police limits in Gajapati district.
Police suspect her son, Madan Dalai, of killing her and concealing her body inside the kitchen before fleeing the area. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said the accused remains absconding and multiple police teams have been formed to trace him.
According to the SP, police used photographs obtained from CCTV footage during their investigation and made inquiries in Kharada village. Annapurna’s relatives identified her from the photographs. Her family members later travelled to Puri and performed her last rites at Swargadwar.
SP Singh said that no trace of the accused has been found yet. A special team, along with other police teams led by the Puri City Deputy Superintendent of Police, is conducting searches to locate him. Human intelligence and technical intelligence are also being used in the investigation.
The incident came to light on August 24, when a foul smell emanated from a rented house in the Kumbharapada area of Puri. The owner, suspecting something wrong, informed the police. The police reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body of the woman from the kitchen. The body was allegedly plastered on the kitchen slab.
According to police, Annapurna and his son had been living in the rented house for the past two months. Police suspect that Madan allegedly killed his mother before concealing her body and fleeing the spot.
Annapurna’s relative Kalu Dalai said the family had sold their house and property and left the village around 30 to 35 years ago. “They had remained out of contact with relatives and villagers since then. We do not know why the son killed her mother. The truth will come out only after the police investigation,” he said.
Read More