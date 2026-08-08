Woman In Odisha Dies After Being Administered 2 Injections At Rayagada Medical Store; One Detained
The 55-year-old woman had breathing problems and died while being taken to hospital. Police have detained a medical store employee, reports Ranjan Kumar Rath.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Rayagada: A 55-year-old woman allegedly died after being administered two injections at a medical store in the Getipada area under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district, Odisha.
The deceased was identified as Baidehi Kumar. She had reportedly visited the store for treatment after suffering from fever and cold for several days. Police have detained the employee who allegedly administered the injections and launched an investigation.
According to family members, Baidehi had been suffering from fever and cold for the past few days. As her condition did not improve despite taking medicines, she visited a medical store in the Chandili area last Thursday.
An employee of the store, identified as A K Bhadra, allegedly administered two injections to her at the same time. Shortly afterwards, Baidehi experienced difficulty breathing and her condition deteriorated rapidly.
Her family rushed her to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, she allegedly died on the way.
Baidehi’s son, Santosh Kumar, said, “My mother was given two injections at the medical store. Soon after receiving them, she suddenly began experiencing difficulty in breathing. We took her to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital, but she died on the way.”
Following the incident, Baidehi’s family lodged a complaint at Chandili police station. Acting on the complaint, police detained Bhadra for questioning and began an investigation.
Police said the exact cause of Baidehi’s death could be determined only after the postmortem examination and forensic analysis. Further action would be taken on the basis of the findings, they added.
Chandili police station Inspector-in-Charge Uttam Sahu said, “We have received a written complaint from the deceased woman’s family. She had received injections at a medical store. The person who administered them has been detained for questioning.”
Getipada resident Mahendra Sagar alleged that Baidehi died because she had been given the wrong injections.
“Baidehi Kumar died because of the wrong injections. We demand action against those responsible and compensation for her family,” Sagar said.
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