ETV Bharat / state

Woman In Odisha Dies After Being Administered 2 Injections At Rayagada Medical Store; One Detained

Rayagada: A 55-year-old woman allegedly died after being administered two injections at a medical store in the Getipada area under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district, Odisha.

The deceased was identified as Baidehi Kumar. She had reportedly visited the store for treatment after suffering from fever and cold for several days. Police have detained the employee who allegedly administered the injections and launched an investigation.

According to family members, Baidehi had been suffering from fever and cold for the past few days. As her condition did not improve despite taking medicines, she visited a medical store in the Chandili area last Thursday.

An employee of the store, identified as A K Bhadra, allegedly administered two injections to her at the same time. Shortly afterwards, Baidehi experienced difficulty breathing and her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Her family rushed her to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, she allegedly died on the way.

Baidehi’s son, Santosh Kumar, said, “My mother was given two injections at the medical store. Soon after receiving them, she suddenly began experiencing difficulty in breathing. We took her to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital, but she died on the way.”