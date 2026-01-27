Odisha Withdraws ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ Directive After HC Scrutiny
The state government informed the High Court that enforcement of pollution norms lies with transport and police authorities, not fuel stations.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday withdrew its directive linking the supply of petrol and diesel to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), following scrutiny by the Orissa High Court.
The directive, which was scheduled to come into effect from April 1, was challenged through a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court. In an affidavit filed before the court, the state government clarified that petrol pumps cannot deny fuel to vehicles without a PUCC.
The affidavit stated that petrol pump operators may advise vehicle owners to obtain a PUCC, but enforcement of the rule lies with the Transport Department and the police. The government has also directed that necessary changes be made to the Vahan portal to reflect the revised policy.
According to petitioner’s counsel Ranjan Kumar Rout, the government informed the court of its decision in an affidavit filed on Tuesday. The High Court also directed state authorities to allow issuance of PUCCs to vehicle owners irrespective of any pending traffic challans or fines, and asked the government to file a separate affidavit confirming that the required technical changes have been completed.
The petitioner, a Bhubaneswar resident, Snigdha Patra, had termed the directive as illegal and contrary to the procedure laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It was argued that there is no provision either under the Motor Vehicles Act or the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, that authorises the denial of petrol or diesel to vehicles lacking a PUCC.
Earlier, on January 6, the HC directed the Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, to file an affidavit clarifying its stand on the legality of the December 20, 2025, "no PUCC, no fuel" notification of the government within 15 days.
