Odisha Withdraws ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ Directive After HC Scrutiny

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday withdrew its directive linking the supply of petrol and diesel to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), following scrutiny by the Orissa High Court.

The directive, which was scheduled to come into effect from April 1, was challenged through a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court. In an affidavit filed before the court, the state government clarified that petrol pumps cannot deny fuel to vehicles without a PUCC.

The affidavit stated that petrol pump operators may advise vehicle owners to obtain a PUCC, but enforcement of the rule lies with the Transport Department and the police. The government has also directed that necessary changes be made to the Vahan portal to reflect the revised policy.

According to petitioner’s counsel Ranjan Kumar Rout, the government informed the court of its decision in an affidavit filed on Tuesday. The High Court also directed state authorities to allow issuance of PUCCs to vehicle owners irrespective of any pending traffic challans or fines, and asked the government to file a separate affidavit confirming that the required technical changes have been completed.