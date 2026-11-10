Odisha Wildlife Researcher Dr Lala Singh Completes 50 Years in Conservation Work
His 50-year journey includes several memorable chapters, from the forests of Similipal and Satkosia to gharial conservation and investigations into the mysteries of melanistic tigers.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Wildlife researcher Dr Lala Ashwini Kumar Singh has completed 50 years of research and conservation work. He has been studying melanistic tigers, gharials and biodiversity in Odisha.
His 50-year journey includes several memorable chapters, from the forests of Similipal and Satkosia to gharial conservation and investigations into the mysteries of melanistic tigers. His work has earned him recognition in India and abroad. However, the appreciation he has received in his home state has given him the greatest personal satisfaction.
On July 21, 1990 when he was stationed at Jashipur in Similipal, Dr Singh received information about the death of an unusually coloured tiger.
Unlike the typical Royal Bengal tiger, which has a yellow coat with black stripes, the tiger had a predominantly black body with yellow stripes. Dr Singh undertook extensive studies on melanistic tigers. WWF-India also published his findings.
Dr Singh says wildlife research is about more than collecting data and analysing statistics. He believes that understanding forests requires experiencing them, observing animal behaviour closely, and developing a connection with nature.
Dr Singh believes that there is no retirement for a researcher and that quality research never loses its value. His own academic work is a strong example. During his MSc studies at Vani Vihar, he prepared a research thesis that subsequently resulted in five research papers. Nearly 40 years later, a German publisher brought the research out in book form in eight international languages.
Wildlife research methods have evolved over the years. Modern technologies such as camera traps, satellite imagery, radio tracking, and artificial intelligence have made data collection and analysis easier. However, Dr Singh believes that technology cannot replace direct field experience.
Researchers must physically visit forests, identify animal footprints, and understand the movements and behaviour of wildlife. Technology can provide information, but it cannot replicate the experience of being in a forest.
He has also stressed the need to appoint a permanent research officer in every wildlife sanctuary.
According to him, field directors have several administrative responsibilities, leaving limited time for dedicated wildlife research and conservation. A separate officer should be appointed to continuously monitor forests and wildlife and ensure that research activities progress systematically.
While his professional achievements have been lauded worldwide, in his personal sphere, life has been tough. Dr Singh lost his wife 23 years ago and was a single parent while balancing his career and family.
Born on June 19, 1953, in Puri, Dr Lala Ashwini Kumar Singh completed his postgraduate studies at Utkal University in 1974 and obtained a PhD in Zoology in 1980.
His professional journey includes several important assignments including serving as a research officer at the Gharial Research and Conservation Unit in Satkosia, an adviser and deputy director at the Central Wildlife Management and Training Institute in Hyderabad, a research officer and senior research officer with the Similipal Tiger Project and Biosphere Reserve Project. He retired from service in 2010 from Bhubaneswar.
His research contributions include studies on 14 types of colour and morphological variations, tracking methods for tigers and leopards, biodiversity and environmental protocols, and the conservation of freshwater turtles and birds.
Apart from WWF Award in 1999, he received the Chaturvedi Award from the Forest Research Institute (FRI) on two occasions and the international Solly Walker Award. He also received the Chief Minister's State Wildlife Award in 2013 and 2025. His 50-year contribution to gharial conservation was recognised with a state-level honour.
In 2024, the Odisha Science Academy honoured him as a senior scientist of Odisha for his lifetime contributions to research and conservation. His academic and research output includes 88 book chapters, 143 research papers and 102 popular articles.
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