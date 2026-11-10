ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Wildlife Researcher Dr Lala Singh Completes 50 Years in Conservation Work

Bhubaneswar: Wildlife researcher Dr Lala Ashwini Kumar Singh has completed 50 years of research and conservation work. He has been studying melanistic tigers, gharials and biodiversity in Odisha.

His 50-year journey includes several memorable chapters, from the forests of Similipal and Satkosia to gharial conservation and investigations into the mysteries of melanistic tigers. His work has earned him recognition in India and abroad. However, the appreciation he has received in his home state has given him the greatest personal satisfaction.

On July 21, 1990 when he was stationed at Jashipur in Similipal, Dr Singh received information about the death of an unusually coloured tiger.

Unlike the typical Royal Bengal tiger, which has a yellow coat with black stripes, the tiger had a predominantly black body with yellow stripes. Dr Singh undertook extensive studies on melanistic tigers. WWF-India also published his findings.

Dr Singh says wildlife research is about more than collecting data and analysing statistics. He believes that understanding forests requires experiencing them, observing animal behaviour closely, and developing a connection with nature.

Dr Singh believes that there is no retirement for a researcher and that quality research never loses its value. His own academic work is a strong example. During his MSc studies at Vani Vihar, he prepared a research thesis that subsequently resulted in five research papers. Nearly 40 years later, a German publisher brought the research out in book form in eight international languages.

Wildlife research methods have evolved over the years. Modern technologies such as camera traps, satellite imagery, radio tracking, and artificial intelligence have made data collection and analysis easier. However, Dr Singh believes that technology cannot replace direct field experience.

Researchers must physically visit forests, identify animal footprints, and understand the movements and behaviour of wildlife. Technology can provide information, but it cannot replicate the experience of being in a forest.

He has also stressed the need to appoint a permanent research officer in every wildlife sanctuary.