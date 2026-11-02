ETV Bharat / state

Robust Robotics: Odisha Engineering Students Build Rs 2 Lakh Rover To Detect Potholes

Burla/Bhubaneswar: How potholes on roads have become death traps, causing accidents and injuries, is known to all. Though it is bound on the authorities to get them spotted and repaired, the action often comes much after the damage is done. Identifying this gap, six engineering students from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla began a project to provide a solution after months of research, design and coding. They have finally come up with a robotic rover designed to travel across uneven ground and gather information about the condition of roads.

Developed at the institute in Sambalpur, the ‘Terrain Inspection Rover Vehicle’ took nearly 10 months to reach the working prototype stage. Built at a cost of about Rs 2 lakh, it is intended to identify potholes and uneven stretches, helping make road inspections quicker and more systematic.

Robust Robotics: Odisha Engineering Students Build Rs 2 Lakh Rover To Detect Potholes (ETV Bharat)

The team comprises four male and two female students from civil, electrical, information technology and electronics disciplines. Each brought a different part of their engineering training to the project - the vehicle needed a structure that could negotiate rough ground, electrical systems to power it and electronics and software to collect information.

“Potholes and uneven road surfaces often cause accidents, while their identification generally depends on manual inspection. We have developed a robotic prototype called the Terrain Inspection Rover Vehicle to offer a technological solution,” said team leader Ayushman Alok Pattnaik.

The innovators - Ayushman Alok Pattnaik, Ronak Senapati and Sayada Saba (ETV Bharat)

According to Pattnaik, the rover is intended to identify potholes on different roads, including national highways and assist with immediate temporary repairs. The team also sees possibilities for adapting it to defence surveillance.

The project began in January with decisions about the vehicle’s structure, the components it would require and how its systems would work together. Construction started in March. The students first worked on the structure, followed by the electrical systems, with electronics and coding work taken up in August.

Robotic rover designed to travel across uneven ground and gather information about the condition of roads (ETV Bharat)

Much of the effort went into getting the design right before the vehicle could take its present shape.

“Design and research for this rover took six months. Its use need not be limited to detecting potholes, it can also be used in the defence sector. Developing it has been a team effort. We hold the design patent,” said Ronak Senapati, a VSSUT student involved in research and development.

The rover’s suspension is central to its proposed use across different surfaces. According to student developer Sayada Saba, the system allows it to move over both level and uneven ground, while its sensors and data collection system gather information about potholes, changes in surface level and road conditions.

Robust Robotics: Odisha Engineering Students Build Rs 2 Lakh Rover To Detect Potholes (ETV Bharat)

“It uses advanced suspension technology to move across different types of terrain. Through its sensors and data collection system, information about potholes, uneven stretches and surface conditions can be collected. The government can use this data to take the necessary steps for road repairs and improvement,” Saba said.