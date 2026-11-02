Robust Robotics: Odisha Engineering Students Build Rs 2 Lakh Rover To Detect Potholes
Six VSSUT students have developed a rover to identify potholes and collect road condition data, with potential applications in defence surveillance, reports Sanjib Kumar Ray.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Burla/Bhubaneswar: How potholes on roads have become death traps, causing accidents and injuries, is known to all. Though it is bound on the authorities to get them spotted and repaired, the action often comes much after the damage is done. Identifying this gap, six engineering students from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla began a project to provide a solution after months of research, design and coding. They have finally come up with a robotic rover designed to travel across uneven ground and gather information about the condition of roads.
Developed at the institute in Sambalpur, the ‘Terrain Inspection Rover Vehicle’ took nearly 10 months to reach the working prototype stage. Built at a cost of about Rs 2 lakh, it is intended to identify potholes and uneven stretches, helping make road inspections quicker and more systematic.
The team comprises four male and two female students from civil, electrical, information technology and electronics disciplines. Each brought a different part of their engineering training to the project - the vehicle needed a structure that could negotiate rough ground, electrical systems to power it and electronics and software to collect information.
“Potholes and uneven road surfaces often cause accidents, while their identification generally depends on manual inspection. We have developed a robotic prototype called the Terrain Inspection Rover Vehicle to offer a technological solution,” said team leader Ayushman Alok Pattnaik.
According to Pattnaik, the rover is intended to identify potholes on different roads, including national highways and assist with immediate temporary repairs. The team also sees possibilities for adapting it to defence surveillance.
The project began in January with decisions about the vehicle’s structure, the components it would require and how its systems would work together. Construction started in March. The students first worked on the structure, followed by the electrical systems, with electronics and coding work taken up in August.
Much of the effort went into getting the design right before the vehicle could take its present shape.
“Design and research for this rover took six months. Its use need not be limited to detecting potholes, it can also be used in the defence sector. Developing it has been a team effort. We hold the design patent,” said Ronak Senapati, a VSSUT student involved in research and development.
The rover’s suspension is central to its proposed use across different surfaces. According to student developer Sayada Saba, the system allows it to move over both level and uneven ground, while its sensors and data collection system gather information about potholes, changes in surface level and road conditions.
“It uses advanced suspension technology to move across different types of terrain. Through its sensors and data collection system, information about potholes, uneven stretches and surface conditions can be collected. The government can use this data to take the necessary steps for road repairs and improvement,” Saba said.
Such information could help authorities assess damaged stretches and plan maintenance. The students also envisage using the vehicle’s design for surveillance, patrolling and other terrain inspection tasks.
For team member Kamal Kumar Muduli, the practical value lies in identifying the extent of road damage. “If there is a large pothole or depression on a road, it can detect it and provide information about its size. Our indigenously developed robot can help with temporary repairs,” Muduli said.
The students however clarify that some components had to be sourced overseas.
“The components used in the rover are Indian. Only a few items had to be brought from abroad. It could save time and create new possibilities for the use of technology in road safety and defence,” Pattnaik said.
VSSUT has borne the entire cost of the prototype. The team estimates that developing a more advanced version would require Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
Saba said institutional support had helped them carry the project forward. “We hold the design patent for this robotic vehicle and the college has provided financial assistance for its development. If demand for the technology grows, steps will be taken towards commercialisation and production,” she said.
The team estimates a possible selling price of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per vehicle if it reaches commercial production. That remains a projection as the students explore how their prototype could become a marketable product.
According to the team, the project has been displayed at the Global India Summit in Bhubaneswar and at the FTBI incubation centre. The students also said it had received recognition from IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).
For the six students, the next challenge is to build on what they have developed. A more advanced version, industry support and a route to commercial production would take the project beyond the campus. Their Rs 2 lakh rover has given them a working platform on which to pursue that ambition.
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