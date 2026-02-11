ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Village Boycotts Anganwadi Following SC Woman’s Posting; Collector Orders Probe

Kendrapara: “Because I am from the Scheduled Caste, people in our village do not send students to the Anganwadi or accept eggs, chickpeas and curd meant for pregnant and lactating women. Even when I sit here all day, no one comes or interacts with me,” alleges Sharmishtha Sethi, newly-appointed helper of an Anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village under Ghadiamal Panchayat in Kendrapara district. She holds her appointment letter that has become the reason for her isolation.

The centre has remained virtually shut for 82 days after Sharmistha was given appointment in the month of November 2025.

The desolate Anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village (ETV Bharat)

The post was filled after remaining vacant for a long time since there were no applicants. Later when the post was advertised by the Child Development Project Office again, Sharmishtha became the sole applicant. On November 20, 2025, she officially joined duty and the very next day, silence took over the centre.

“A total of 20 children are enrolled here but ever since I joined, not one child has come. Their parents also don’t collect the eggs. I tried going door to door calling them. But when two or three express their desire to take the eggs, they are threatened by others,” Sharmistha further alleged.

The Anganwadi, meant to provide pre-school education and nutrition to children, lactating and expectant mothers, now stands desolate. "I have struggled a lot for this job because I wanted to stand on my own feet. Now when I got it, I have to face this. I want justice,” she added.