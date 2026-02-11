Odisha Village Boycotts Anganwadi Following SC Woman’s Posting; Collector Orders Probe
A deserted childcare centre, untouched egg trays and a young helper waiting alone is how Kendrapara villagers protest, raising disturbing questions about equality.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Kendrapara: “Because I am from the Scheduled Caste, people in our village do not send students to the Anganwadi or accept eggs, chickpeas and curd meant for pregnant and lactating women. Even when I sit here all day, no one comes or interacts with me,” alleges Sharmishtha Sethi, newly-appointed helper of an Anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village under Ghadiamal Panchayat in Kendrapara district. She holds her appointment letter that has become the reason for her isolation.
The centre has remained virtually shut for 82 days after Sharmistha was given appointment in the month of November 2025.
The post was filled after remaining vacant for a long time since there were no applicants. Later when the post was advertised by the Child Development Project Office again, Sharmishtha became the sole applicant. On November 20, 2025, she officially joined duty and the very next day, silence took over the centre.
“A total of 20 children are enrolled here but ever since I joined, not one child has come. Their parents also don’t collect the eggs. I tried going door to door calling them. But when two or three express their desire to take the eggs, they are threatened by others,” Sharmistha further alleged.
The Anganwadi, meant to provide pre-school education and nutrition to children, lactating and expectant mothers, now stands desolate. "I have struggled a lot for this job because I wanted to stand on my own feet. Now when I got it, I have to face this. I want justice,” she added.
Anganwadi worker Lijarani Pandav confirmed that no child has come to the centre since November. “We have explained to the villagers that there is nothing in caste to be so rigid. Even the supervisor and CDPO came and held meetings. But the villagers do not relent,” she said.
Some villagers, however, refuted the allegation of any caste discrimination being practised in the village. Shukdev Pradhan, guardian of a child, said that due to bad infrastructure issues, the children do not wish to go to the centre. “There is no proper building, no water and safety concerns. The allegation of caste bias is wrong. We celebrate festivals in the village together,” he clarified.
But the boycott began immediately after Sharmishtha’s appointment.
Sarpanch Shailendra Mishra acknowledged that 'some people' were against the appointment as Sharmistha belongs to the SC community. “The centre has not functioned for almost three months. It opens but there is no attendance. We are trying to convince the villagers and hope that everything will be normal in a week,” he assured.
Rajnagar CDPO Deepali Mishra clearly stated that none is ready to openly cite casteism but it is a fact that after Sharmishtha joined, no child has come to the centre. “We visited the village twice and the women feigned ignorance stating that they are not decision-makers in their homes. It is the men who decide and impose it on everyone in the family. If needed, we will seek police support,” she said.
Contacted, District Collector Raghuram R. Iyer said he has got the information about the incident and ordered an inquiry by senior officials. “After discussions with villagers, appropriate steps will be taken,” he assured.
For now, Sharmishtha continues to sit inside an empty Anganwadi centre. In a country racing toward digital progress and social inclusion, Sharmistha alleges, caste prejudice still lingers at least in rural India. "Equality might now be waiting outside the anganwadi centre's doors but I am hopeful, justice will prevail," she said before leaving the centre.
