ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Vigilance Arrests 3 Contractors In Streetlight Scam

Bhubaneswar: The anti-corruption vigilance department of the Odisha government on Thursday arrested three contractors for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of public money worth nearly Rs 3 crore in the installation of LED street lights in three different districts during the previous BJD regime, an official said.

The arrests were made after an inquiry revealed the involvement of three executants of the LED street lights in the districts of Kendujhar, Nayagada and Jajpur undertaken during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"A joint verification revealed that the three contractors were involved in misappropriation of nearly Rs 3 crore. Three separate cases have been registered against the accused persons under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC," Vigilance ASP Anupama Mohapatra told reporters here.

The vigilance ASP said that during a thorough investigation, the three executives were found to have been awarded the contracts in three separate districts.

There are approximately 1,000 clusters (each cluster consists of 10 LED lights) in these three districts, where installations of LED street lighting were executed out of the funds received from the 5th State Finance Commission's devolution grants during 2021 to 2023.

All these clusters are being technically examined by experts to generate evidence of shortfalls and misappropriation in each cluster, the official said, adding that connected files are being seized to examine the mechanism of disbursal of funds and the connivance of government servants.