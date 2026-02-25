Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Biggest-Ever Seizure Of Rs 4 Crore Cash After Raid At Mines Deputy Director's Bhubaneswar Flat
Bhubaneswar: Hours after arrest of Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, on charges of accepting Rs 30,000 bribe, officials of the Vigilance department Wednesday morning stumbled upon what is being claimed as the biggest-ever cash haul in Odisha, with over Rs four crore seized during raids at his flat in capital city Bhubaneswar.
As per officials, Mohanty had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe from a licensed coal trader in return for allowing the smooth operation of a coal depot and granting transportation permissions. Acting on a complaint, the Vigilance laid a trap and caught the official while receiving the brive money. Following his arrest, a case was registered at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station and a thorough investigation was launched.
Subsequently, officials of the anti-corruption wing launched simultaneous raids this morning at three locations: his residential flat in Bhubaneswar, his parental house at Mathasahi in Bhadrak district and his office chamber in Cuttack.
During the searches, officials recovered cash exceeding Rs four crore from his residence in Bhubaneswar. The money was concealed inside trolley bags and almirahs. Vigilance officials said the recovery is the highest-ever cash seizure in the history of Odisha Vigilance and counting is still in progress to determine the exact amount.
This apart, Rs 1.20 lakh in cash was seized from Mohanty's office drawer and from his personal possession during the operation.
Investigators also unearthed other assets, including a double-storey building of about 2,400 square feet near Pahala in Bhubaneswar and approximately 130 grams of gold ornaments.
According to Vigilance records, Mohanty, born in 1968, joined government service on August 9, 2004, as a Junior Mining Officer (Senior Surveyor) at the Mining Office, Balangir, at a salary of Rs 8,000. He later served at Baripada (2006-2008), Berhampur (2009-2011), Cuttack (2011-2014), and the state headquarters in Bhubaneswar (2014-2018).
He was promoted as Assistant Mining Officer (Chief Surveyor) in March 2018 and posted at Sambalpur. From April 2022 to December 2025, he served as Mining Officer at Phulbani, covering Phulbani, Boudh and Nayagarh areas.
On January 7, 2026, he joined as Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, with jurisdiction over Cuttack and Kendrapara districts.
Search operations are underway, and a detailed assessment of Mohanty's movable and immovable assets will be conducted once the raids are completed, officials said.
Top Cash Seizures By Odisha Vigilance So Far
1) Rs 3,41,66,280 cash seized during house searches against Kartikeswar Raul, AE, MI, Bhanjanagar, Ganjam on April 7, 2022.
2) Rs 3,12,30,800 cash seized during raids at houses and property of Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur on June 22-23, 2023.
3) 2.56 crore cash seized during raids against Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer, Plan Roads, RW Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar on May 30, 2025.
4) Rs 2.08 Crore cash seized during house searches against Santanu Mohapatra, DD & PD, Watershed, Malkangiri on February 6, 2025.
5) Rs 1,64,00,000 cash seized during house searches against Umesh Chandra Jena, Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar on March 3, 2023.
6) Rs 1.43 Crore cash seized during raids against Rama Chandra Nepak, Deputy Ranger, Jeypore Forest Range, Koraput on July 25, 2025.
7) Cash seizure of Rs 1,40,18,070 during house searches against Ashish Kumar Das, SE, RW Division, Malkangiri on March 25, 2022.
8) Cash seizure of Rs 1,13,16,720 during house searches against Dr. Sukant Jena, Gynaecologist, Charichhaka CHC following trap on February 16, 2022.
9) Cash seizure of Rs 1,06,44,500 during raids against Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, IDCOL on December 20-21, 2022.
10) Cash seizure of Rs 1,01,70,000 during house searches against Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Ex-DFO, Athagarh, Cuttack on February 24, 2016.
