ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Vigilance Arrests Former Bank Manager, Clerk In Rs 64.42 Lakh Embezzlement Case

Rairangpur: Odisha Vigilance has arrested two former employees of the Mayurbhanj Central Cooperative Bank (MCCB) in connection with the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 64.42 lakh from the bank’s Bahalda branch by fraudulently securing loans against customers’ fixed deposits, officials said. The accused include the branch’s former manager and a former clerk. Both were arrested and produced before a special Vigilance court in Baripada on Thursday.

According to Vigilance, the alleged fraud took place between 2019 and 2024, when the accused, along with three other bank employees, allegedly created forged documents to obtain loans against customers’ fixed deposits without their knowledge or consent.

Officials said 29 genuine fixed deposits belonging to customers were allegedly used to open fake “Loan Against Term Deposit” accounts. Through the transactions, the accused allegedly embezzled Rs 64,42,074 and diverted the funds for personal use.

Case No. 14 was registered in this incident on August 5 at Balasore Vigilance Police Station. The case has been registered under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).