Odisha Vigilance Arrests Former Bank Manager, Clerk In Rs 64.42 Lakh Embezzlement Case
Odisha Vigilance arrested two former MCCB employees for allegedly embezzling Rs 64.42 lakh by fraudulently taking loans against customers’ fixed deposits.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Rairangpur: Odisha Vigilance has arrested two former employees of the Mayurbhanj Central Cooperative Bank (MCCB) in connection with the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 64.42 lakh from the bank’s Bahalda branch by fraudulently securing loans against customers’ fixed deposits, officials said. The accused include the branch’s former manager and a former clerk. Both were arrested and produced before a special Vigilance court in Baripada on Thursday.
According to Vigilance, the alleged fraud took place between 2019 and 2024, when the accused, along with three other bank employees, allegedly created forged documents to obtain loans against customers’ fixed deposits without their knowledge or consent.
Officials said 29 genuine fixed deposits belonging to customers were allegedly used to open fake “Loan Against Term Deposit” accounts. Through the transactions, the accused allegedly embezzled Rs 64,42,074 and diverted the funds for personal use.
Case No. 14 was registered in this incident on August 5 at Balasore Vigilance Police Station. The case has been registered under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The two arrested accused were produced before the Special Vigilance Judge’s court in Baripada and remanded as per the court’s directions. Vigilance officials said the role of three other bank employees allegedly involved in the fraud is under investigation, and further arrests are likely as the probe progresses.
Balasore Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Nayak said the accused had allegedly sanctioned loans against the fixed deposits of 29 customers without informing them and siphoned off around Rs 64 lakh. “The investigation is continuing to identify and take action against all those involved,” the SP said.
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