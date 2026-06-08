ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Vigilance Arrests Engineer For Alleged 798% Disproportionate Assets

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance officials on Monday arrested Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer of Baliguda Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kandhamal district, in connection with a disproportionate assets case after allegedly detecting assets around 798 per cent higher than his known sources of income.

Officials said Behera was arrested after failing to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the assets detected during searches and was later produced before a court. According to Vigilance officials, searches conducted at multiple locations allegedly revealed six buildings with a combined built-up area exceeding 21,000 square feet, including five multi-storey residential buildings in Bhubaneswar.

The vigilance team also detected 14 plots, cash worth over Rs 2.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing around 500 grams, deposits worth nearly Rs 45 lakh and other assets. Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushanta Kumar Biswal said the accused allegedly possesses assets amounting to nearly 798 per cent more than his known income sources.

Officials said two bank lockers operated in the name of Behera’s wife were identified at banks in Chandrasekharpur. The officials also found five multi-storey buildings and 14 plots, including eight in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, five in Dharamshala and one in Baripada.