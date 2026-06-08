Odisha Vigilance Arrests Engineer For Alleged 798% Disproportionate Assets
The ITDA assistant executive engineer was arrested after Odisha Vigilance allegedly uncovered assets nearly 798 per cent higher than his known sources of income.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance officials on Monday arrested Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer of Baliguda Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kandhamal district, in connection with a disproportionate assets case after allegedly detecting assets around 798 per cent higher than his known sources of income.
Officials said Behera was arrested after failing to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the assets detected during searches and was later produced before a court. According to Vigilance officials, searches conducted at multiple locations allegedly revealed six buildings with a combined built-up area exceeding 21,000 square feet, including five multi-storey residential buildings in Bhubaneswar.
The vigilance team also detected 14 plots, cash worth over Rs 2.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing around 500 grams, deposits worth nearly Rs 45 lakh and other assets. Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushanta Kumar Biswal said the accused allegedly possesses assets amounting to nearly 798 per cent more than his known income sources.
Officials said two bank lockers operated in the name of Behera’s wife were identified at banks in Chandrasekharpur. The officials also found five multi-storey buildings and 14 plots, including eight in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, five in Dharamshala and one in Baripada.
The Vigilance technical wing is currently assessing the market value of the buildings and plots. During searches, officials also seized Rs 2.66 lakh cash from the residence and detected around 341 grams of gold ornaments.
Simultaneous raids were conducted at nine locations across Baliguda, Bhubaneswar, Baripada and Dharamshala as part of the investigation. Two additional SPs, five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), six inspectors and other support staff were involved in the search operation.
Places being searched include a 4-storey building in Bhubaneswar's Niladri Vihar, a 3-storey building in Saaleshree Vihar, a 2-storey building in Patia, Kanan Vihar, a two-storey building in Chandrasekharpur, a two-storey building in the ancestral property in Dharmashala, a relative's house in Baripada and Dharmashala, along with an office chamber at ITDA in Baliguda and a quarter near the ITDA office.
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