ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Ushers In Kharif Season With Faith, A Fistful Of Seeds on ‘Akshaya Tritiya’

The ritual is modest in form but relatively emotional too, binding cultivation with devotion and labour with grace. This year, the auspicious day also carried a policy message of the state government.

The moment was rich in meaning. In a state where agriculture still shapes the rhythm of rural life, Akshaya Tritiya serves as the cultural threshold to the Kharif season. Farmers across Odisha step into their fields with selected seeds, offer prayers, and symbolically sow the first handful in the belief that the season ahead will be abundant.

The symbolism came alive on Monday at the Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI), the premier rice research institution of the country, here in Cuttack, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, performed the traditional Akhi Muthi Anukula, the ceremonial sowing that marks the beginning of the kharif paddy season.

It is the morning when the Mother Earth is invoked, the plough is evoked, and hope is placed, quite literally, in a fistful of paddy called ‘Akhi Muthi.’

Cuttack : In Odisha, ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, the third day of the Lunar calendar, is not merely a date on the ritual calendar.

Earlier, Chief Minister Majhi announced the direct transfer of financial assistance under the CM-Kisan scheme for Kharif 2026, reiterating the government’s commitment to small, marginal and landless farming families. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 4,000 annually in two instalments, while the programme is positioned as a supplement to PM-Kisan support.

Yet Akshaya Tritiya in Odisha has always been larger than agriculture alone. In Puri, the day traditionally marks the beginning of chariot construction for the annual Rath Yatra, linking the season of sowing with the season of sacred movement.

It also coincides with the start of Chandan Yatra, one of the state’s most visually evocative temple observances. In Bhubaneswar, the deities of the Lingaraj are taken in ceremonial procession for Chapa Khela on the waters of Bindusagar, while in Sambalpur, the ‘Thala Utha’ ritual sets the stage for the ‘Sital Sasthi’ festivities.

That is what makes Akshaya Tritiya unique in Odisha. It is at once a farmer’s festival, a temple calendar milestone and a social marker of auspicious beginnings. On this day, the state does not choose between faith and food. It celebrates both together, with the first seed and the first prayer offered in the same gesture for Akshaya Tripti (never-ending pleasure).

Akshaya Tritiya in Odisha is not only a day of ritual observance but also one of deep social and cultural significance. Many families consider it especially auspicious to buy gold and silver ornaments, believing such purchases usher in prosperity and well-being for the months ahead.

Charity too remains central to the spirit of the occasion, with people donating food, clothes and other essentials to the poor in the belief that acts of giving on this day bring lasting blessings. The festival traditionally begins with a holy bath, followed by prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Homes turn festive early in the day as special dishes are prepared not only for family members, relatives and friends but also for distribution among the needy. Widely regarded as a day for new beginnings, Akshaya Tritiya is also considered ideal for laying the foundation of a house, performing housewarming ceremonies, opening new business ventures and even initiating marriage negotiations for eligible sons and daughters, all marked by prayers and devotional customs.