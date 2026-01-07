Odisha Unveils Rs 1126 Crore Plan For Chilika Biodiversity; New Bird Museum To Come Up Near Lagoon
"Chilika will shine on the world map," Odisha government announces mega development project.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bhubaneshwar: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) involving Rs 1126 crore plan has been prepared for the development of biodiversity of Chilika in Odisha, and for conservation of birds, government said.
Inaugurating the sixth National Chilika Bird Festival on Tuesday at Lok Seva Bhavan Conference Hall, Odisha Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said, "Work needs to be done to provide a proper environment to the birds that arrive at Chilika from within and outside the country. Along with this, the main goal is to protect it from anti-social elements."
The Minister also emphasised the need to organise various festivals to protect and conserve Chilika, with cooperation from the Tourism Department.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who attended the event as the chief guest, said, "More research needs to be done on the migration of exotic birds to specific destinations on specific routes. The Tourism Department is trying to set up a museum for this. The foundation stone for this will be laid this year. The museum will be an added attraction for bird lovers from India and internationally," he said.
She was optimistic that Chilika will shine more and more on the world tourism map. The Deputy CM also expressed that migratory birds arriving at the Odisha brackish water lagoon are an indicator of the favourable climate for bird biodiversity in the region.
Forest Minister Khuntia said the winged guests are a symbol of safe tourism in Chilika. Referring to the poem by Radhanath Ray on Chilika: “Chilika Kavya Utkala Kamala Bilasa Dirghaka, Marala Malini Nilambu Chilika", he said, "Ever since I read it in a book as a child, the beauty of Chilika and its image have been etched in the minds of every Odia. So, steps need to be taken to promote this bird sanctuary."
More than 11 lakh exotic birds of 228 species are coming to Chilika every year. Special chips have been implanted in some birds to know where they are coming from and where they are going from Chilika.
At the same time, Chilika receives more than one million tourists every year. PCCF Prem Kumar Jha said that the main attraction of Chilika is the Irrawaddy dolphin along with the exotic birds that come to Chilika.
"Along with this, there are about two lakh fishermen in Chilika region. Their livelihood is there," said the Forest Minister.
The three-day Bird Festival will end on January 8. On this occasion, bird watching, boat races and expert seminars will be held in Chilika and Mangala Jodi. To attract more tourists and provide them with an experience on Chilika, many programmes have been planned at multiple bird sanctuaries of Chilika Lake.
About Chilika:
Located on the east coast of India, Chilika is known as the largest lake in Odisha. It is located in the coastal districts of Odisha such as Khurda, Puri and Ganjam districts. It is a Brackish water lake, and largest wintering place in the Indian subcontinent for migratory birds. Flamingo migration plays an important role in the migration of exotic birds. They fly thousands of miles from the far northern hemisphere and Siberia to spend the winter in Chilika. Many endangered species of plants and animals take shelter here. The temples on the Parikud and Maluda islands here are another attraction for tourists, while the diversity of nature is seen here in full bloom.
In January 2025, K Suresh Kumar, a senior researcher at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, implanted chips in the legs of two flamingos. For the first time, it was seen that these flamingos had migrated from Chilika to the Kolleru Bird Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh. However, two exotic birds had migrated from Koleru to different destinations. One flew to the Krishna Delta and the other to Pulicat Lake. But later it was found that these exotic birds had migrated from Pulicat Lake to small lakes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc. The flamingos leave Chiliki in the month of April.
Chilika is the Centre of attraction for exotic birds. In 2024, 11,37,759 exotic birds of 189 species were reported; in 2023, 11,31,929 exotic birds of 184 species were seen; in 2021-22, the region saw 10,74,000 exotic birds of 107 species; in 2022-21, 12,04,000 exotic birds of 111 species; in 2019-20, 10,71,000 exotic birds of 109 species were seen, while in 2018-19, 10,21,000 exotic birds of 105 species were recorded.
