ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Unveils Rs 1126 Crore Plan For Chilika Biodiversity; New Bird Museum To Come Up Near Lagoon

Bhubaneshwar: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) involving Rs 1126 crore plan has been prepared for the development of biodiversity of Chilika in Odisha, and for conservation of birds, government said.

Inaugurating the sixth National Chilika Bird Festival on Tuesday at Lok Seva Bhavan Conference Hall, Odisha Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said, "Work needs to be done to provide a proper environment to the birds that arrive at Chilika from within and outside the country. Along with this, the main goal is to protect it from anti-social elements."

The Minister also emphasised the need to organise various festivals to protect and conserve Chilika, with cooperation from the Tourism Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who attended the event as the chief guest, said, "More research needs to be done on the migration of exotic birds to specific destinations on specific routes. The Tourism Department is trying to set up a museum for this. The foundation stone for this will be laid this year. The museum will be an added attraction for bird lovers from India and internationally," he said.

She was optimistic that Chilika will shine more and more on the world tourism map. The Deputy CM also expressed that migratory birds arriving at the Odisha brackish water lagoon are an indicator of the favourable climate for bird biodiversity in the region.

Forest Minister Khuntia said the winged guests are a symbol of safe tourism in Chilika. Referring to the poem by Radhanath Ray on Chilika: “Chilika Kavya Utkala Kamala Bilasa Dirghaka, Marala Malini Nilambu Chilika", he said, "Ever since I read it in a book as a child, the beauty of Chilika and its image have been etched in the minds of every Odia. So, steps need to be taken to promote this bird sanctuary."

More than 11 lakh exotic birds of 228 species are coming to Chilika every year. Special chips have been implanted in some birds to know where they are coming from and where they are going from Chilika.

At the same time, Chilika receives more than one million tourists every year. PCCF Prem Kumar Jha said that the main attraction of Chilika is the Irrawaddy dolphin along with the exotic birds that come to Chilika.