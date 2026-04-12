Odisha Tragedies: Two Children Killed In Jharsuguda, PG Student Found Dead In Gajapati
Two separate tragic incidents in Odisha, the killing of two children in Jharsuguda and a student’s death in Gajapati, have triggered police investigations.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Jharsuguda: Two separate tragic incidents were reported from Odisha, including the killing of two minor children in Jharsuguda district and the death of a postgraduate student in Gajapati district, police officials said on Sunday.
In Jharsuguda, a woman allegedly attempted suicide after killing her two children with a sharp weapon following a family dispute late Saturday night at a village under Airport police station limits.
The children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were declared dead by doctors, while the woman sustained critical injuries and was initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital. She was later shifted to Burla for advanced treatment.
Official sources said that the incident occurred when the family members were asleep. The woman allegedly locked the house from inside after her husband stepped out briefly and then attacked the children. She later attempted to take her own life.
The husband, with the help of villagers, broke a window and rescued them before informing the police. A scientific team from Sambalpur has visited the spot and collected evidence, while an investigation is underway.
Relatives alleged that frequent quarrels between the couple may have led to the incident, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. A relative of the accused woman said, “There was frequently tension between the husband and wife, often resulting in heated arguments. Just the day before, they had a loud dispute. However, yesterday, both seemed to be happy”.
In a separate incident in Gajapati, a postgraduate student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented residence in Paralakhemundi town. According to police, the partially burnt body was recovered from a room on the upper floor of the house in the Khasasahi area. Locals noticed smoke emanating from the building.
At the time of the incident, her parents were not present at home. A tenant alerted the house owner and informed the police. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A scientific team has also collected samples from the scene.
Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report, Sub-Inspector Prashant Bhupati said. "An unnatural death case has been registered," SI Bhupati said.
Family members said the student was good at studies and had no known disputes. Officials said the student was pursuing postgraduate studies at Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati (SKGC) College, and her examination results were expected to be declared on Sunday. Further investigation is underway in both cases.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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