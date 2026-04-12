ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Tragedies: Two Children Killed In Jharsuguda, PG Student Found Dead In Gajapati

Jharsuguda: Two separate tragic incidents were reported from Odisha, including the killing of two minor children in Jharsuguda district and the death of a postgraduate student in Gajapati district, police officials said on Sunday.

In Jharsuguda, a woman allegedly attempted suicide after killing her two children with a sharp weapon following a family dispute late Saturday night at a village under Airport police station limits.

The children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were declared dead by doctors, while the woman sustained critical injuries and was initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital. She was later shifted to Burla for advanced treatment.

Official sources said that the incident occurred when the family members were asleep. The woman allegedly locked the house from inside after her husband stepped out briefly and then attacked the children. She later attempted to take her own life.

The husband, with the help of villagers, broke a window and rescued them before informing the police. A scientific team from Sambalpur has visited the spot and collected evidence, while an investigation is underway.

Relatives alleged that frequent quarrels between the couple may have led to the incident, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. A relative of the accused woman said, “There was frequently tension between the husband and wife, often resulting in heated arguments. Just the day before, they had a loud dispute. However, yesterday, both seemed to be happy”.

In a separate incident in Gajapati, a postgraduate student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented residence in Paralakhemundi town. According to police, the partially burnt body was recovered from a room on the upper floor of the house in the Khasasahi area. Locals noticed smoke emanating from the building.