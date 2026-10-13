ETV Bharat / state

Odisha To Launch 46 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 39 Crore; Nearly 42,000 Jobs Expected

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will hold a mega industrial inauguration programme in Kalinganagar, Jajpur district, on Wednesday, covering 46 projects involving investments of Rs 39,383 crore and expected to generate employment opportunities for 42,512 people.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the event and inaugurate industrial projects while laying foundation stones for new ones. The programme is part of the state government’s efforts to accelerate industrialisation and convert investment commitments into operational projects.

A roundtable meeting and one-to-one discussions with industrialists and investors will also be held. The discussions will focus on project implementation, investors’ concerns and opportunities to expand industries in Odisha. Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma are among the officials expected to attend.

The 46 projects will be implemented across 14 districts including Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh. These projects span several sectors, including steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics, IT services, logistics, warehousing, tourism and hospitality.

Other sectors include industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and ship repair, energy storage, refractories, the circular economy, and healthcare.

The investments are expected to strengthen Odisha’s manufacturing capacity and create opportunities for local industries, micro, small and medium enterprises, and entrepreneurs. Besides direct employment, the project could generate work in construction, transport, logistics, and other support services.

The government expects the investments to create livelihood opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers, young people and local residents. Following the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', the state government has stepped up engagement with investors in India and abroad to position Odisha as a competitive investment, manufacturing, and industrial hub.