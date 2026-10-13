Odisha To Launch 46 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 39 Crore; Nearly 42,000 Jobs Expected
Odisha will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 46 industrial projects worth Rs 39,383 crore in Kalinganagar, with 42,512 jobs expected, reports Bhavani Shankar Das.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will hold a mega industrial inauguration programme in Kalinganagar, Jajpur district, on Wednesday, covering 46 projects involving investments of Rs 39,383 crore and expected to generate employment opportunities for 42,512 people.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the event and inaugurate industrial projects while laying foundation stones for new ones. The programme is part of the state government’s efforts to accelerate industrialisation and convert investment commitments into operational projects.
A roundtable meeting and one-to-one discussions with industrialists and investors will also be held. The discussions will focus on project implementation, investors’ concerns and opportunities to expand industries in Odisha. Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma are among the officials expected to attend.
The 46 projects will be implemented across 14 districts including Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh. These projects span several sectors, including steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics, IT services, logistics, warehousing, tourism and hospitality.
Other sectors include industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and ship repair, energy storage, refractories, the circular economy, and healthcare.
The investments are expected to strengthen Odisha’s manufacturing capacity and create opportunities for local industries, micro, small and medium enterprises, and entrepreneurs. Besides direct employment, the project could generate work in construction, transport, logistics, and other support services.
The government expects the investments to create livelihood opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers, young people and local residents. Following the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', the state government has stepped up engagement with investors in India and abroad to position Odisha as a competitive investment, manufacturing, and industrial hub.
Under CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership, foundation stones have been laid for 116 projects, while 35 projects have been inaugurated, according to the figures provided by the state government. Together, the 151 projects represent investments of Rs 3,11,722.46 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 2,40,697 people.
Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the government’s objective was not limited to attracting investments but also included translating them into projects, jobs and improved livelihoods.
“Our goal is not just to attract investment, but to convert it into actual projects, employment opportunities and improvements in people’s livelihoods,” Swain said, adding that the government was working to strengthen Odisha’s industrial ecosystem through continued engagement with investors and support for project implementation.
Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, said the success of investment promotion depended on the implementation of projects.
He said the department was focusing on addressing investors’ requirements, resolving issues and improving coordination among government departments. The Kalinganagar programme, he added, reflected Odisha’s progress in converting investment commitments into industrial projects and economic opportunities.
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