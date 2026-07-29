Odisha To Introduce NSE Skilling Programme In Its Higher Educational Instititutions
The initiative will provide students with industry-oriented knowledge of financial markets, mutual funds and investment products, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance financial literacy and improve employability among students, the Odisha Higher Education Department has decided to introduce the National Stock Exchange (NSE) BFSI Skilling Programme in higher educational institutions across the state.
The initiative will provide students with industry-oriented knowledge of financial markets, mutual funds and investment products, bridging the gap between academic learning and the requirements of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The Higher Education department will soon sign an MoU with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL) and the training programme will be executed by Talent Skillsversity, the implementation partner for the initiative.
As part of the initiative, students will undergo a 30-hour Mutual Funds Certificate Programme along with structured preparation for the NISM VA Certification, a nationally recognised certification conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM). The certification is expected to equip students with practical knowledge of financial markets, securities, mutual funds, investment planning and related financial instruments.
The programme has been designed primarily for students enrolled in B Com, BBA, BMS, BA (Economics/Commerce), MBA and M Com courses. The Higher Education Department has directed all identified state public universities and colleges to nominate a nodal officer for smooth implementation of the programme. The designated official should preferably be a faculty member from the disciplines of Commerce, Management, Economics, Finance or related subjects.
"This is a commendable initiative by the state government as it will prepare students for emerging career opportunities in the rapidly expanding BFSI sector. These days most people are engaging in share markets and opting it as a career option. So exposing students to practical aspects of financial markets beyond conventional classroom education will definitely help them," said Prabhas Ranjan Swain, a lecturer in commerce.
Besides strengthening financial literacy, the programme is expected to enhance students' employability by enabling them to acquire industry-recognised certification before graduation or post-graduation. Sources said, about 97 colleges and several universities have been asked to implement the course. Regional Directors of Higher Education in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur and Jeypore have also been informed to facilitate its implementation.
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