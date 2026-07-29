ETV Bharat / state

Odisha To Introduce NSE Skilling Programme In Its Higher Educational Instititutions

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance financial literacy and improve employability among students, the Odisha Higher Education Department has decided to introduce the National Stock Exchange (NSE) BFSI Skilling Programme in higher educational institutions across the state.



The initiative will provide students with industry-oriented knowledge of financial markets, mutual funds and investment products, bridging the gap between academic learning and the requirements of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The Higher Education department will soon sign an MoU with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL) and the training programme will be executed by Talent Skillsversity, the implementation partner for the initiative.



As part of the initiative, students will undergo a 30-hour Mutual Funds Certificate Programme along with structured preparation for the NISM VA Certification, a nationally recognised certification conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM). The certification is expected to equip students with practical knowledge of financial markets, securities, mutual funds, investment planning and related financial instruments.

