ETV Bharat / state

Odisha To Indore: Fan Cycles 1,200 Km To Meet RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Gifts Jagannath Painting

Indore: An 18-year-old cricket fan from Odisha cycled around 1,200 km to Indore to meet a cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar. The fan, Deepak Kumar, also presented Patidar with a painting of Lord Jagannath and a traditional Sambalpuri cloth from Odisha.

Deepak recently cycled from Odisha to Indore, covering around 1,200 km in eight to 10 days. Deepak said he is a big fan of the RCB captain. After reaching Indore, he met Patidar. Patidar plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and is a resident of the state. He leads the IPL franchise RCB, which is based in Bengaluru.

Known on social media as ‘The OD Trekker’, Deepak is known for travelling long distances on his bicycle to meet popular cricketers. His social media profile has photos and videos of his meetings with several cricketers.

During the meeting, Deepak gifted Patidar a painting of Lord Jagannath and a traditional Sambalpuri cloth, representing Odisha’s cultural heritage. Patidar also gave his fan an RCB T-shirt after meeting him.

This is not the first time Deepak travelled long distances to meet a cricketer. He had earlier travelled to meet India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a similar manner.

For his meeting with Pandya, Deepak had cycled around 1800 to 2000 km in 12 days. Impressed by his dedication, Pandya contacted Deepak and invited him to his farmhouse, where he gifted him a jersey that he had worn in a Champions Trophy match. Deepak has shared photos and videos of his meetings with cricketers on his social media page, ‘The OD Trekker’.

Deepak is from Barsingi village in Odisha’s Ganjam district. He travels thousands of kilometres on his bicycle to meet his favourite cricketers. His Instagram page, ‘The OD Trekker’, has around 159,000 followers.

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