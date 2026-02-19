Odisha Targets 90% Schools To Adopt AI Curriculum By 2036
The state has outlined an ambitious roadmap to strengthen AI education, digital infrastructure and workforce training over the next decade.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has planned to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum in 90 per cent of schools across the state by 2036 as part of its strategy to build a strong AI ecosystem and provide future ready education system. This was revealed in the Economic Survey Report presented by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly on Thursday.
The government has also planned to create 55 per cent of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students specialising in AI per year by 2036.
As part of its digital strategy, the state plans to integrate its data platform with the IndiaAI framework and develop Odia-specific datasets involving one lakh students. The government also intends to establish seven AI Innovation Centres to create AI models in Odia and tribal languages like Santali, Saura and Koya, covering key sectors including agriculture, health, education and governance.
The report also pointed out that a dedicated AI cell will be set up to identify high-impact AI use cases, facilitate pilot projects and support scaling efforts, backed by Centres of Excellence for research and collaboration.
Besides, to create technology-driven skilled manpower, the government plans to impart capacity building and training to 8,000 citizens annually in AI-related skills. For AI adoption and management, the government is also planning for upskilling 75 per cent of government officials by 2029, the report said.
In addition, Odisha has set a target of achieving 90 per cent internet penetration by 2029 and 130 per cent by 2036 in the state. The internet subscribers rose from 48.89 to 63 per 100 population in three years, with 78 per cent of households now having internet access. Smartphone ownership is 78.1 per cent among mobile users, with plans to expand further for wider AI access.
Sources said that the percentage of people sending messages through email, messaging service, SMS with attached files using mobile or computer-like devices increased from 43.9 per cent to 53.4 per cent by 2025. Similarly, internet use has increased from 47.5 per cent in 2022 to 62.1 per cent in 2025. Mobile phone usage has also increased to 78.1 per cent, while the percentage of persons with smart phones was 77.1 per cent, the report said.
