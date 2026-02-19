ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Targets 90% Schools To Adopt AI Curriculum By 2036

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has planned to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum in 90 per cent of schools across the state by 2036 as part of its strategy to build a strong AI ecosystem and provide future ready education system. This was revealed in the Economic Survey Report presented by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly on Thursday.

The government has also planned to create 55 per cent of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students specialising in AI per year by 2036.

As part of its digital strategy, the state plans to integrate its data platform with the IndiaAI framework and develop Odia-specific datasets involving one lakh students. The government also intends to establish seven AI Innovation Centres to create AI models in Odia and tribal languages like Santali, Saura and Koya, covering key sectors including agriculture, health, education and governance.

The report also pointed out that a dedicated AI cell will be set up to identify high-impact AI use cases, facilitate pilot projects and support scaling efforts, backed by Centres of Excellence for research and collaboration.