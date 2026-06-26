ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Suspends Four SCERT Officials Over School Textbook Errors

The state government has also accepted key reforms, including a Quality Assurance Cell and stricter textbook approval procedures to prevent future mistakes.

Odisha Suspends Four SCERT Officials Over School Textbook Errors
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended four officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), including its former director, following a committee report on large-scale errors in school textbooks, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken on the recommendations of a committee headed by the Development Commissioner, which submitted its report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Former Director of Teachers’ Training and SCERT Manoj Padhi, along with Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu, has been placed under suspension.

The government has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against six Assistant Directors, including Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Dr Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Dr Sudarshan Santara.

Besides disciplinary action, the state government has decided to implement 14 recommendations made by the committee to improve textbook quality and safeguard students’ learning.

These include maintaining a master errata register, supplying corrected information to all students, establishing a Quality Assurance Cell in SCERT, and ensuring that no textbook is sent for printing without mandatory approval of its language, content, illustrations and factual accuracy.

The action was taken after the detection of more than 1,678 errors in textbooks for Classes I to VIII introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP). The mistakes included incorrect images, spelling errors, factual inaccuracies, and wrong references to historical personalities and places.

Among the reported errors were the use of a photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly instead of the Odisha Assembly, incorrect spelling of the Dongria tribal community, and the depiction of Odisha’s Niyamgiri as being located in Jharkhand.

Read More

  1. 'Gretest' Instead Of 'Greatest', 'Hampi' Instead Of 'Konark': Over 1600 Errors In Odisha's New Textbooks
  2. Odisha CM Announces Free Education From Kindergarten To Post-Graduate Levels In Govt Schools, Colleges

TAGGED:

SCERT ODISHA
MOHAN CHARAN MAJHI
ODISHA SCHOOL TEXTBOOKS
QUALITY ASSURANCE CELL
ODISHA TEXTBOOK ERRORS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.