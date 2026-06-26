Odisha Suspends Four SCERT Officials Over School Textbook Errors
The state government has also accepted key reforms, including a Quality Assurance Cell and stricter textbook approval procedures to prevent future mistakes.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended four officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), including its former director, following a committee report on large-scale errors in school textbooks, officials said on Friday.
The action was taken on the recommendations of a committee headed by the Development Commissioner, which submitted its report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Former Director of Teachers’ Training and SCERT Manoj Padhi, along with Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu, has been placed under suspension.
The government has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against six Assistant Directors, including Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Dr Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Dr Sudarshan Santara.
Besides disciplinary action, the state government has decided to implement 14 recommendations made by the committee to improve textbook quality and safeguard students’ learning.
These include maintaining a master errata register, supplying corrected information to all students, establishing a Quality Assurance Cell in SCERT, and ensuring that no textbook is sent for printing without mandatory approval of its language, content, illustrations and factual accuracy.
The action was taken after the detection of more than 1,678 errors in textbooks for Classes I to VIII introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP). The mistakes included incorrect images, spelling errors, factual inaccuracies, and wrong references to historical personalities and places.
Among the reported errors were the use of a photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly instead of the Odisha Assembly, incorrect spelling of the Dongria tribal community, and the depiction of Odisha’s Niyamgiri as being located in Jharkhand.
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