ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Suspends Four SCERT Officials Over School Textbook Errors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended four officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), including its former director, following a committee report on large-scale errors in school textbooks, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken on the recommendations of a committee headed by the Development Commissioner, which submitted its report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Former Director of Teachers’ Training and SCERT Manoj Padhi, along with Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu, has been placed under suspension.

The government has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against six Assistant Directors, including Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Dr Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Dr Sudarshan Santara.

Besides disciplinary action, the state government has decided to implement 14 recommendations made by the committee to improve textbook quality and safeguard students’ learning.