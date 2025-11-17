ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Two Suspected Bangladeshis Arrested In Jagatsinghpur; Sharp Weapons And Gun Seized

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur Police arrested two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Tarikund area near the Beherampur slum on Sunday night. A large quantity of sharp weapons, including swords and a country-made gun, was recovered from their hideout. Nearly 10 other suspects managed to flee and are currently being traced.

According to Jagatsinghpur SDPO A R Rao, police received information that 15 to 20 suspected Bangladeshi nationals had been living in an abandoned area of the Beherampur Basti for a long time. Locals allege that the group was involved in various criminal activities, including assault and harassment. After receiving these complaints, police formed a special team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and launched a raid around 10 PM on Sunday.

When the team reached the spot, the suspects allegedly attacked the police, injuring two officers, including a woman constable. As the situation became tense, two additional platoons of police force were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.