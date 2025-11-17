Odisha: Two Suspected Bangladeshis Arrested In Jagatsinghpur; Sharp Weapons And Gun Seized
Jagatsinghpur police arrested two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Tarikund area in Beherampur along with sharp weapons.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur Police arrested two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Tarikund area near the Beherampur slum on Sunday night. A large quantity of sharp weapons, including swords and a country-made gun, was recovered from their hideout. Nearly 10 other suspects managed to flee and are currently being traced.
According to Jagatsinghpur SDPO A R Rao, police received information that 15 to 20 suspected Bangladeshi nationals had been living in an abandoned area of the Beherampur Basti for a long time. Locals allege that the group was involved in various criminal activities, including assault and harassment. After receiving these complaints, police formed a special team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and launched a raid around 10 PM on Sunday.
When the team reached the spot, the suspects allegedly attacked the police, injuring two officers, including a woman constable. As the situation became tense, two additional platoons of police force were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.
Police said that during the raid, two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape by climbing onto a roof. From their possession, police seized a country-made gun, several swords and other sharp weapons. Around 10 other suspects managed to escape in the dark, and search operations are ongoing to trace them.
Police also said that a local man had illegally occupied nearly 10 to 15 acres of government land and built multiple houses. He had allegedly rented these houses to the Bangladeshi group, who were reportedly running criminal activities, including prostitution, from the premises. The police have now sealed the area and set up traps at several locations to catch the absconding suspects. Search operations continued till midnight and are still underway.
