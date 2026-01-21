ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Student Showcases Smart I-Card With Real-Time Location Tracking Via GPS

Kolkata: A student from Odisha showcased a smart identity card for school students that includes an SOS or emergency push button and a GPS tracking system at the Eastern India Science and Technology Fair, organised by the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, a unit of National Council of Science Museums under the Union Ministry of Culture, at Ballygunge in Kolkata.

Ayush Kumar De, a Class IX student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamirdiha in Mayurbhanj district, said he designed the smart identity card by integrating Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positioning System (GPS), GSM/Wi-Fi connectivity, and microcontroller-based automation.

"The smart ID card is capable of tracking the location of the student or cardholder and sending emergency messages to parents, relevant authorities, and the police. Additionally, the card is convenient for security, emergency communication, and digital record mapping. At the initial stage, this card is quite large and heavy. However, it is possible to make it smaller and lighter," he said.

The smart identity card system is controlled by an Arduino Nano microcontroller, which comprises multiple electronic modules. At present, many educational institutions in the state and the country provide each student with a smart identity card with an RFID tag.

When a student enters the school, the RFID reader scans the card. As a result, the microcontroller sends a unique identification number, and the information automatically records the student's attendance at school. This eliminates the need for manual roll calls.

Ayush Kumar De with the smart id card at the fair (ETV Bharat)

However, the identity card, created by Ayush, contains a GPS module that continuously tracks the student's location. However, it remains inactive under normal circumstances to conserve power. But in case of an emergency, the GPS module activates and provides real-time location information.

An emergency push button has been integrated into the card to activate it in an emergency. Pressing the button activates the GSM/Wi-Fi module, which instantly sends an emergency alert containing the student's identity and location to parents, the school, and the nearest police station. The smart identity card's power management is handled by a booster converter and charging module, making it easily portable.

Objectives of the Smart Identity Card: