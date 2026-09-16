Odisha STF Seeks Multi-State Cops' Help to Unravel Inter-State Orangutan Smuggling Racket
Two orangutan infants were rescued from Assam in 2022, one from Mizoram's Aizawl district in 2023, and another from Maharashtra's Thane district in 2024.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:15 AM IST|
Updated : September 16, 2026 at 4:28 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha crime branch will approach the police forces of Assam, Mizoram, and Maharashtra for help in investigating any connection with respect to the unusual abandonment and trafficking of five orangutan infants in Odisha.
Even though the people responsible for the smuggling of these rare animals have not yet been identified, a case has been lodged, and a probe is being conducted in full swing by the Odisha STF.
The investigation revealed that orangutans were earlier rescued from various states, including two infants of orangutan from Assam's Cachar district in 2022, one from Mizoram's Aizawl district in 2023, and another from Maharashtra's Thane district in 2024. It was believed that the intelligence, information and operational expertise gained by the police in these previous cases could help in finding out the modus operandi in the Balasore case.
However, authorities have stated that all five infant orangutans being kept under strict surveillance at the infant care quarantine unit of the Nandankanan Zoological Park's veterinary centre are in stable condition and comfortable.
As revealed by veterinary medical reports, all five infants have shown stable health parameters. Among the three male infants, the one with the highest weight of 4 kg 990 grams and body temperature of 98.3°F is being followed by the second male weighing 3 kg 470 grams and body temperature of 99.0°F and the third male weighing 2 kg 850 grams and body temperature of 98.2°F. Meanwhile, the two female infants are also healthy; the first female weighs 4 kg 13 grams and has a body temperature of 98.8°F, while the second female weighs 2 kg 8 grams and has a body temperature of 98.4°F.
Veterinary teams, along with animal keepers, continue 24/7 monitoring amid multi-state investigations to track the source of the illegal wildlife trafficking.
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