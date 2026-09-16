ETV Bharat / state

Odisha STF Seeks Multi-State Cops' Help to Unravel Inter-State Orangutan Smuggling Racket

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha crime branch will approach the police forces of Assam, Mizoram, and Maharashtra for help in investigating any connection with respect to the unusual abandonment and trafficking of five orangutan infants in Odisha.

Even though the people responsible for the smuggling of these rare animals have not yet been identified, a case has been lodged, and a probe is being conducted in full swing by the Odisha STF.

The investigation revealed that orangutans were earlier rescued from various states, including two infants of orangutan from Assam's Cachar district in 2022, one from Mizoram's Aizawl district in 2023, and another from Maharashtra's Thane district in 2024. It was believed that the intelligence, information and operational expertise gained by the police in these previous cases could help in finding out the modus operandi in the Balasore case.